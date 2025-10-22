Displacement Continues In Central Kurram Amid Fears Of Security Operation

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Reports of a possible security operation in Central Kurram have triggered a wave of displacement from the Masozai and Alisherzai areas, as local residents begin relocating to safer zones.

According to PDMA Coordinator Shiraz Bacha, temporary camps are being established in multiple areas to accommodate the displaced population. One such camp is being set up on the grounds of Mir Bagh Higher Secondary School, where tents are currently being installed.

“Displacement is ongoing from Central Kurram,” said Bacha.“Temporary shelters are being arranged in Mir Bagh and other locations. The effort is being carried out jointly by the civil administration and the **Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).”

Tribal elder Malik Momin Khan also confirmed that several families have taken refuge in the government college in Thall, Hangu District, while many others have moved in with relatives in nearby areas.

No official confirmation has yet been made regarding the scope or timing of the anticipated security operation, but the administrative response suggests significant movement and precautionary planning are already underway.