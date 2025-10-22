Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Transgender Person Allegedly Gang-Raped By Four Men In Dera Ismail Khan

2025-10-22 03:10:55
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)

A transgender person was allegedly gang-raped by four unidentified men near the Aashiana Shopping Centre in Dera Ismail Khan.

According to police, the victim, a resident of Faisalabad, was reportedly abducted by the suspects, who tied their hands and feet with ropes before subjecting him to sexual assault one by one.

Following the victim's complaint, police registered a case against all four accused. The PRO of the District Police Officer stated that the suspects and the transgender person were previously acquainted.

