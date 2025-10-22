Funds Freeze Paralyzes South Waziristan's Largest Hospital As Staff Go Unpaid For 10 Months

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Wana, the largest medical facility in Lower South Waziristan, has plunged into a severe financial crisis. Despite its modern infrastructure and improved facilities, the hospital has not received operational funds for the past ten months, leaving doctors, nurses, and other staff without salaries.

According to DHQ Health Manager Jan Muhammad,“Our salaries have been withheld for ten months. The staff is under immense financial strain, but our commitment to patient care keeps us going. However, this situation cannot continue for long.”

PPP-run system in deep crisis

In 2022, the hospital was handed over to a non-governmental organization under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The arrangement initially led to a marked improvement in healthcare services, with the hospital catering to around 800 to 1,000 patients daily. Surgery, gynecology, and emergency units were all functioning efficiently - until the ongoing funds freeze crippled the system.

Sources revealed that Rs 330 million in outstanding dues remain unpaid, raising fears of a complete breakdown in healthcare services.

Three major hospitals affected

The financial crunch has not only hit DHQ Wana but also Sheikh Fatima Hospital Sholam and Tehsil Toi Khula Hospital, both operating under the TCP management. These hospitals had seen a surge in patient numbers following improvements in facilities, but the suspension of funds has now thrown them into uncertainty.

Public concern and demands

Local residents, tribal elders, and political representatives have voiced serious concern over the deteriorating situation, urging the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Foundation to intervene immediately.

They warned that if the government fails to release funds promptly, hospital services will be severely restricted, depriving thousands of patients of essential treatment.

Health Manager Jan Muhammad added,“We have repeatedly informed higher authorities about the crisis, but no concrete action has been taken. If this continues, valuable human lives could be at risk.”