Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Meets With Estonian FM (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova met with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna during his visit to the country on October 22, Trend reports.

During the meeting, Gafarova highlighted the strong friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Estonia. She emphasized the crucial role of high-level visits, meetings, and signed agreements in developing interstate relations and recalled her official visit to Estonia three years ago with satisfaction.

The discussion noted the significant potential for further development of bilateral relations across multiple areas. Gafarova shared her perspectives on the Washington meeting and the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process and provided details of her meeting with the Speaker of the Armenian Parliament in Geneva.

Minister Tsahkna, reporting on his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, said the talks focused on deepening cooperation across various sectors. He noted that Estonia regards Azerbaijan as a key regional partner and is interested in strengthening relations in all areas.

He also congratulated Azerbaijan on the outcomes of the Washington meeting between Azerbaijan and Armenia, praising the country's role in ensuring peace, security, and regional cooperation.

The meeting underscored the importance of inter-parliamentary relations as a vital component of bilateral and multilateral ties and highlighted the significance of mutually beneficial collaboration on international platforms, including the work of parliamentary friendship groups.