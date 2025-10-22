RIP MICHEALS Brings Unfiltered Laughs To The Historic Apollo Theater Comedy Special Debuts October 28 On Tubi & Youtube

MENAFN - GetNews)Comedian Rip Micheals is set to deliver a bold, hilarious performance you won't want to miss. His latest stand-up special, filmed live at the iconic Apollo Theater in Harlem, will debut exclusively on Tubi and YouTube on October 28 2025.

A Legendary Venue for a Legendary Show

The Apollo Theater, long celebrated as a launching pad for some of the greatest voices in comedy and music, provides the perfect stage for Rip Micheals to bring his signature blend of no-holds-barred humor and high-energy commentary.







About the Special

Title: Did I Go Too Far?

Date: Now streaming starting October 28, 2025

Platforms: Tubi (free ad-supported streaming) & YouTube

Filmed live at: Apollo Theater, 253 West 125th Street, Harlem, New York City

Runtime: Approx. 60 minutes (subject to final edit)

Description: Rip Micheals takes to the Apollo stage to deliver fresh material on everything from everyday absurdities to boundary-pushing social observations. With his sharp wit, fearless delivery, and Harlem's electric energy behind him, he asks the big question:“Did I go too far?” Spoiler: sometimes yes - and that's the point.

Who is Rip Micheals?

Comedian, Actor, Producer, Rip Micheals has made a name for himself with raw, unapologetic stand-up that finds humor in life's toughest moments. Coming off recent tours and appearances, this special represents his breakout moment on streaming and digital.







Why You Should Tune In

. Historic setting: Few stages carry the legacy and cultural weight of the Apollo Theater.

. Free streaming access: Available on Tubi and YouTube - no subscription required.

. Relatable yet daring comedy: Expect honesty, reflection, and lots of laughs.

. Perfect for the moment: As streaming becomes the go-to for comedy specials, Rip Michaels delivers something fresh and accessible.

“Standing on the Apollo stage was surreal - the energy hits you. I wanted this special to feel like you're there live, laughing with me, reacting in real time.” - Rip Michaels

“We're thrilled to bring Rip's special to Tubi and YouTube. This is comedy for everyone - no paywall, just laughs.” - Tubi







Availability & Viewing Info

“Did I Go Too Far?” will go live on Tubi and YouTube on October 28, 2025. Viewers can access it globally (where the platforms are available).

Social media tags: #RipMicheals, #DidIGoTooFar, #ApolloComedySpecial

About Tubi

Tubi is a leading free ad-supported streaming service offering thousands of movies and TV shows to viewers across the U.S., Canada, Australia and other markets.

About Apollo Theater

Since opening in 1914, the Apollo Theater has been a cornerstone of American entertainment and culture, especially within the African-American community. From its historic variety shows to modern performances, the venue remains a symbol of artistic excellence and innovation.