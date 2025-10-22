Pik Pak Logistics Unveils“One Warehouse, Every Channel” Omnichannel Fulfillment Model For E-Commerce Merchants

MENAFN - GetNews)Pik Pak Logistics, a leading provider of third-party logistics (3PL) services in Australia, today announced the expansion of its omnichannel fulfillment model,“One Warehouse, Every Channel.” The model allows e-commerce merchants to manage all fulfillment operations - from Shopify checkouts to electronic data interchange (EDI) orders from major retailers - through a single, unified platform.







The announcement highlights Pik Pak's commitment to streamlining logistics for both B2C and B2B merchants, enabling seamless scalability without traditional contractual constraints. Unlike many logistics providers, Pik Pak operates on a Pay-As-You-Go model, eliminating long-term commitments while offering full-service warehousing, picking, packing, and distribution solutions.

A Unified Approach to Fulfillment

In an increasingly complex retail environment, merchants often manage multiple sales channels across marketplaces, retail partners, and online storefronts. Pik Pak's single-platform solution simplifies this process, connecting all order streams to one warehouse operation. This approach supports businesses that sell directly to consumers and to wholesale or retail partners, creating a centralized logistics hub for all transaction types.

“Our omnichannel fulfillment framework was built for modern merchants who need agility, transparency, and speed,” said John Vomicile, spokesperson for Pik Pak Logistics.“With one warehouse and one platform, we're giving growing brands the infrastructure to deliver anywhere without the burden of long-term contracts or expensive system integrations.”

Local Expertise, Global Reach

Operating from Melbourne, Pik Pak Logistics serves both domestic and international e-commerce merchants seeking local distribution capabilities across Australia and Southeast Asia. The company's model particularly benefits merchants in North America and the European Union who require reliable fulfillment support in the Australasian market.

With plug-and-play access and no software installation requirements, Pik Pak enables merchants to begin shipping within days of onboarding. The system integrates directly with popular e-commerce platforms and major retailers, making it adaptable for rapidly growing businesses.

Commitment to Flexibility and Transparency

Pik Pak's flexible 3PL services allow merchants to scale up or down based on demand. There are no minimum volume requirements, making the service suitable for startups as well as established enterprises. Each client benefits from transparent pricing and dedicated local support, ensuring clear communication and operational visibility across every order.

About Pik Pak Logistics

Pik Pak Logistics is an Australian third-party logistics provider specializing in E-commerce Fulfillment, Pick and Pack Services, and Warehousing Solutions. Based in Melbourne, the company offers omnichannel logistics support designed for modern merchants. Its Pay-As-You-Go model provides scalable fulfillment for B2C, B2B, and wholesale operations without the restrictions of traditional 3PL contracts.

For more information, visit .