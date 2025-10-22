Folsom Foodie Supper Club Launches To Celebrate Sacramento Region's Chefs, Makers, And Culinary Culture

MENAFN - GetNews) New members-only dining club curates chef-led tasting dinners, pop-ups, winery takeovers, and farm-to-fork experiences across the Greater Sacramento area.







Today, Folsom Foodie Supper Club announced its official launch, inviting Sacramento-area food lovers to join a new member community built around unforgettable dining experiences and the people who create them. The club curates a rotating calendar of intimate, chef-driven events-ranging from multi-course tasting menus and off-menu pop-ups to winery takeovers, kitchen tours, and mixology labs-hosted at standout restaurants, wineries, farms, and one-of-a-kind venues throughout the region.

Founded by Matthew Loughran, a longtime community builder and the organizer behind TEDxFolsom and Folsom Tech Week, Folsom Foodie Supper Club is designed to make premium culinary experiences more personal, more accessible, and more connected to the local scene. Members gain first access to limited-seat events, a digital dashboard to manage RSVPs and preferences, and a growing slate of perks and surprises from regional partners.

“This club is about more than a great meal-it's about the people who make our region special,” said Matthew Loughran, founder of Folsom Foodie Supper Club.“We're bringing chefs, vintners, brewers, growers, and passionate diners together in intimate settings where craft, conversation, and community take center stage. If you love food and the stories behind it, you'll feel at home here.”

How It Works

Folsom Foodie Supper Club operates on a simple model that prioritizes choice and access:



Membership: Members pay a low monthly fee to unlock access to the club's curated event calendar, early RSVPs, and members-only opportunities.

A La Carte Events: Each event is priced separately, allowing members to choose the experiences that fit their tastes, calendars, and budgets.

Member Dashboard: A streamlined portal makes it easy to complete a flavor profile, note dietary preferences, manage RSVPs, and stay on top of upcoming events. Concierge Touches: From welcome pours to chef meet-and-greets, behind-the-scenes peeks, and thoughtfully paired bites and sips, every gathering is designed to feel like a special occasion.



The club is intentionally intimate: most events feature limited seating to keep the experience personal and give members genuine access to culinary talent.

A Season of Signature Experiences

The inaugural slate features a mix of tasting dinners, seafood evenings, historic venue pairings, and wine-forward socials, highlighting the breadth of the Sacramento region's food culture. Early partners and locations will include a selection of destination restaurants and tasting spaces in Folsom, Sacramento, and beyond, with special attention to venues that embody the area's farm-to-fork DNA.

“Our region has everything-award-winning chefs, remarkable growers, and a deep farm-to-fork ethos,” added Loughran.“We're building a calendar that reflects that range: seafood dinners, historic Old Sacramento tasting menus, Midtown wine nights, and seasonal farm dinners when the produce is at its peak.”

Designed for Real Food Lovers

Folsom Foodie Supper Club was built with member needs front and center:



Dietary accommodations: Members can share allergies and restrictions in their profile; the team collaborates with host kitchens to plan inclusive menus wherever possible.

Connection over clout: Events are intentionally kept small to prioritize conversation-between members, chefs, and makers.

Discovery: Expect off-menu dishes, chef“test kitchen” bites, guided tastings, and pop-up collaborations that you won't find on a standard restaurant reservation platform. Local focus: The club features regional wines, breweries, distilleries, roasters, and purveyors, showcasing what Northern California does best.



Member Perks and Rewards

At launch, members will enjoy access to exclusive events, pop-ups and a rewards program will roll out in phases, allowing members to earn points for actions like attending events and referring friends, redeemable for items such as club swag, VIP seating upgrades, select partner bottles, and-at higher tiers-exclusive, small-format experiences with featured chefs. Members will also see rotating perks inside the member portal as new partners come online.

A Club with a Community Mission

As with Loughran's other community initiatives, Folsom Foodie Supper Club will incorporate give-back elements throughout the year. Planned initiatives include spotlighting local producers and artisans, facilitating education-forward tasting notes and chef Q&As, and organizing occasional community seats so that emerging culinary students or community partners can experience marquee events.

“The best dining rooms are classrooms, living rooms, and celebration spaces all at once,” said Loughran.“We'll use that energy to lift up makers, mentor the next generation, and keep our food culture thriving.”

Who Should Join



Curious diners who want more than a reservation-people who love stories, technique, and tasting something they can't get anywhere else.

Date-night duos and friend groups looking to make a shared ritual out of memorable meals.

Local professionals and hosts who enjoy mixing business and pleasure over a standout tasting menu or cellar experience. Traveling foodies who regularly pass through Greater Sacramento and want a curated shortcut to the region's best.



What to Expect at an Event

A typical evening might begin with a welcome pour and amuse-bouche, followed by a chef-narrated tasting menu with paired beverages and a brief behind-the-scenes segment -a kitchen pass visit, a vintner's barrel sample, or a maker's demo. Guests are encouraged to meet the chef, ask questions, and connect with fellow members. Menus change frequently and lean into seasonality, honoring the Sacramento Valley's unmatched access to farms and producers.

Founding Memberships Open Now

To mark the launch, the club is opening a Founding Member window with limited spots. Founding Members will receive special recognition on the club site, priority access to select high-demand events, and early invitations to pilot experiences as the calendar expands.

Joining is easy: visit FolsomFoodie, create your member profile (including any dietary notes), and select your membership. Once inside the dashboard, you'll see upcoming events, RSVP windows, and member-only announcements.

Media, Partnerships, and Private Events

The club welcomes collaboration inquiries from restaurants, wineries, distilleries, farms, and unique venues in the Greater Sacramento area. Limited private and corporate bookings are available for groups seeking a curated, chef-led experience with white-glove planning.

High-resolution logos and imagery are available upon request. Media are invited to attend select launch-window experiences for coverage.

About Folsom Foodie Supper Club

Folsom Foodie Supper Club is a members-only dining collective that curates intimate, chef-driven experiences across the Greater Sacramento region. Founded by community builder Matthew Loughran, the club connects diners with the chefs, vintners, brewers, growers, and artisans who define Northern California's food culture. From tasting menus and pop-ups to winery takeovers and farm dinners, every event is crafted to celebrate flavor, craft, and community.