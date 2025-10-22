Bluepoint Moving & Logistics Launches In Austin As A Specialized Commercial Moving Division

MENAFN - GetNews)



Austin, TX - October 22, 2025 - Bluepoint Moving & Logistics, a new commercial moving and logistics company based in Austin, Texas, is proud to announce its official launch. Founded as a dedicated venture of Unicorn Moving & Storage, Bluepoint focuses exclusively on business and commercial relocations, offering a streamlined, professional, and stress-free moving experience for companies across Central Texas.

Building on decades of experience from its parent company, Unicorn Moving & Storage, Bluepoint has been established to meet the growing demand for specialized commercial relocation services - offering businesses the expertise and precision required for complex, large-scale moves.

“Bluepoint Moving & Logistics was created to serve one mission - to make business relocations seamless, safe, and efficient,” said a company spokesperson.“As Austin continues to grow as a hub for startups, tech firms, and industrial operations, the need for reliable commercial moving specialists has never been greater. Bluepoint was built to fill that gap.”

A Dedicated Commercial Moving Partner for Austin Businesses

Bluepoint Moving & Logistics is not a general moving company - it is designed specifically for commercial and business clients. By focusing exclusively on this segment, Bluepoint ensures that each move is handled with strategic planning, professional execution, and minimal disruption to business operations.

The company provides a comprehensive suite of services, including:



Office Relocations: End-to-end moving for offices of all sizes, including cubicle breakdown, packing, transport, and reassembly.

Warehouse & Industrial Moves: Specialized handling of equipment, inventory, and large-scale materials with precision and safety.

Logistics Coordination: Advanced scheduling and move management to ensure timely delivery and continuity of operations.

Equipment Handling: Safe transportation of sensitive, high-value, or oversized business equipment. Regional Business Moves: Local and regional relocation services tailored to the needs of Central Texas businesses.

Whether a company is expanding into a new facility or relocating its headquarters, Bluepoint offers customized solutions designed to protect assets, reduce downtime, and simplify the moving process.

Experience Rooted in a Trusted Legacy

Bluepoint Moving & Logistics benefits from the proven reputation and operational excellence of its parent company, Unicorn Moving & Storage - one of Austin's most trusted names in residential and commercial moving.

By launching Bluepoint as a separate, dedicated brand, the company ensures that commercial clients receive specialized attention, expert crews, and industry-focused logistics solutions distinct from residential moving services.

This partnership combines Unicorn's experience and reliability with Bluepoint's modern, business-oriented focus, offering the best of both worlds to Austin's corporate community.

Professionalism, Efficiency, and Care at Every Step

At the heart of Bluepoint's philosophy is a commitment to professionalism and care. Every relocation is managed by trained professionals who understand the intricacies of business moves - from sensitive IT infrastructure and confidential records to heavy machinery and warehouse inventory.

Bluepoint's process is designed around three key values:



Efficiency: Advanced planning and coordination to minimize downtime and ensure a smooth transition.

Reliability: Transparent communication, punctual service, and meticulous attention to detail. Care: Every piece of equipment and asset is handled as if it were their own, ensuring peace of mind for clients.

“We're not just moving equipment; we're moving businesses,” the spokesperson added.“Every project is an opportunity to help a company take its next step forward - and we take that responsibility seriously.”

Serving Austin and Beyond

Strategically located at 2222 W N Loop Blvd, Austin, TX 78756, Bluepoint Moving & Logistics proudly serves businesses across Austin and the greater Central Texas region, including Round Rock, Cedar Park, San Marcos, and beyond.

The company welcomes all types of organizations - from startups and small offices to large corporations and industrial facilities - and offers free consultations and estimates to assess each client's unique moving requirements.

Businesses can easily request a quote or consultation through the company's official website at or by phone at (737) 201-8525.

A Mission to Redefine Commercial Relocation

Bluepoint Moving & Logistics was founded with a clear mission: to set a new standard for commercial moving in Austin. By combining modern logistics management, experienced teams, and personalized service, Bluepoint aims to redefine what business clients can expect from a moving partner.

The company's website states,“Our mission is to provide seamless and stress-free moving experiences for our clients, ensuring their belongings are handled with the utmost care during every move.”

This mission reflects Bluepoint's belief that moving a business is not just a logistical challenge - it's a strategic milestone, and one that deserves precision, planning, and trust.

About Bluepoint Moving & Logistics

Bluepoint Moving & Logistics is a professional commercial moving and logistics company headquartered in Austin, Texas. Established as a separate venture of Unicorn Moving & Storage, Bluepoint specializes exclusively in business relocations, warehouse transfers, equipment handling, and logistics management.

The company's mission is to provide efficient, reliable, and customer-centered moving solutions that help businesses move forward with confidence. Serving Austin and the surrounding Central Texas area, Bluepoint combines expertise, technology, and professionalism to deliver a truly seamless relocation experience.