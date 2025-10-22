Amniocentesis Needle Market Forecast To Reach USD 248.4 Million By 2030 Driven By Rising Demand For High-Risk Prenatal Diagnostics

MENAFN - GetNews)



Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on Amniocentesis Needle Market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Introduction

The amniocentesis needle market stood at USD 194.79 million in 2025 and is forecast to reach USD 248.403 million by 2030, advancing at a 4.98% CAGR. This market growth reflects steady demand for precision instrumentation in prenatal diagnostic procedures. As prenatal screening programmes expand and use of procedures such as amniocentesis remains important, the amniocentesis needle market size is increasingly becoming a significant part of the overall prenatal diagnostics device space. Additionally, this growth signals continuing opportunity for manufacturers and healthcare providers alike in fulfilling the demand for safe and effective amniocentesis needles.

In the current landscape, while non‐invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) has seen rapid adoption, there remains a critical role for invasive procedures in confirming fetal genetic or chromosomal abnormalities. That sustained demand underpins the amniocentesis needle market, and as such market players are focusing on product differentiation, safety features, and enhanced ultrasound visibility. With that context, this press release delves into key market trends, segmentation, and leading participants in this market.

Key Trends

The amniocentesis needle market trends reveal several important drivers and dynamics shaping the future.

Higher maternal age and increased pregnancy risk profiles As more women delay childbirth, the risk of chromosomal abnormalities and associated complications rises, driving the need for invasive diagnostics in certain cases.

IVF-related pregnancies and multiple gestations Assisted-reproductive-technology outcomes often include higher rates of multiple pregnancies, which complicate screening and raise the demand for precision devices used for procedures like amniocentesis.

Technology enhancements in needle design Needles are now being designed with better echogenic tip markings, improved ultrasound visibility, and enhanced shaft control. These features reduce procedure time and risk of repeat insertions, supporting safer outcomes.

Procedural shift toward outpatient and specialty clinics With growing emphasis on cost containment and patient convenience, some invasive procedures are being shifted to specialized clinics or ambulatory surgical centers. This trend influences the amniocentesis needle market growth by broadening procurement beyond traditional hospitals.

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights:

Market Segmentation

To better understand the amniocentesis needle market share across categories, the market is segmented by needle length (product type), procedure type, and end-user.

By Needle Length

< 100 mm

100 – 150 mm

> 150 mm

By Procedure

Amniocentesis

Amnioreduction

Fetal Blood Transfusion

Amnioinfusion

Cordocentesis

By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Geography

North America

Europe

South America

Middle east&Africa

Asia pacific

Key Players

Cook Medical Incorporated

RI. srl

BD

CooperSurgical

Smiths Medical

Conclusion

In summary, the amniocentesis needle market is set for steady growth. The combination of demographic shifts, prenatal diagnostic demand, procedure complexity and improved device features all underpin the growth of this market. The segmentation by needle length, procedure type and end-user highlights where key opportunities lie particularly in regions such as Asia Pacific and in out-of-hospital care settings. With major players already established, there remains room for innovation and regional expansion.

Given these factors, stakeholders in prenatal diagnostics including device manufacturers, distributors, and healthcare providers are advised to monitor and engage with this evolving market. The growth in the amniocentesis needle market size and share offers meaningful opportunity for those aligned with the clinical and regulatory demands of prenatal care. The coming years will likely see further refinement in needle technology and procedural workflows, offering enhanced outcomes for both practitioners and patients.

Related Reports

Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market: The Acute Care Needleless Connectors Market is segmented by Mechanism, Connector Type (Simple Needleless Connectors and Complex Needleless Connectors), End User, and Geography.

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: The Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Report is Segmented by Technology (Next-Generation Sequencing, and More), Test Type (Aneuploidy Screening, and More), Gestation Window (10–12 Weeks, and More), Sample Type (Maternal Plasma CfDNA, and More), Component (Instruments, and More), End User (Hospitals, and More), Distribution Channel, Application, and Geography.

Aesthetic Threads Market: The Report Covers Global Aesthetic Threads Market Statistics & Trends and It is Segmented by Product Type (Suspension Thread and Rejuvenating Thread), Application (Facelift/Skin Rejuvenation and Ptosis), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For any inquiries or to access the full report, please contact:

...