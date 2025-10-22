Lora W Dail Is Proud To Present Her Book Mudwhiff The Accidental Shaman

MENAFN - GetNews) What if a humble warthog stumbled into enlightenment and, much to his tusky surprise, social media stardom? That's the whimsical premise behind Mudwhiff the Accidental Shaman: A beautifully satirical origin story of a warthog who was never meant to become a guru, the second book from storyteller and transformational coach Lora W. Dail.







At the heart of this magical and laugh-out-loud fable is Mudwhiff, a tender and tenacious warthog who only ever wanted a quiet wallow, a few grubs, and a simple life. But when a star loaded with cosmic wisdom lands smack on his snout, Mudwhiff is thrust into the world of seekers, smoothies, and spirituality. Suddenly, everyone wants a piece of him from influencers and wanderers to those oddly fascinated by mystical pigs.

What follows is a satirical yet soul-stirring tale of accidental awakening. Alongside Hinge, a tiny barking gecko with a sharp wit, Mrs. Mudwhiff, the love of his life, and a Lion made of hype and hashtags, Mudwhiff navigates the absurdity of fame, the weight of wisdom, and the beauty of imperfection.

“Beneath the laughter and cosmic chaos lies a message about enoughness,” says Dail.“Mudwhiff is here to remind us that being real is better than being perfect; that sometimes the path to becoming who you are meant to be begins with a belly flop into the mud.”

The spark for Mudwhiff ignited while Dail was watching a livestream from a Namibian waterhole, where a sounder of warthogs stole her heart.“I wondered, what would happen if a warthog became enlightened?” she recalls.“That question became Mudwhiff.”

Initially imagined as a playful grown-up picture book, the project evolved into a gorgeously illustrated spiritual fable, weaving together satire, soul work, and metaphysical humor.

Lora W. Dail is a storyteller, transformational coach, and self-described“lover of sacred mischief.” Her writing blends truth, satire, and sincerity always served with a hearty helping of laughter. She lives in the Ozark Mountains but carries with her the spirit of the African wild, where Mudwhiff was born in imagination.

Her first book, At Home on the Range (2005), is a humorous, story-filled cookbook for campers. With Mudwhiff the Accidental Shaman, Dail turns her storytelling toward magical realism and spiritual satire, creating a tale as hilarious as it is profound.

Perfect for readers of modern fables, seekers of unconventional wisdom, and anyone who suspects the Universe has a sense of humor, Mudwhiff the Accidental Shaman offers a playful yet profound exploration of self-discovery. It is a reminder that each of us is already enough, even in our muddy, imperfect moments.

For more information, please visit: , , Mudwhiff's Root Your Own Light Spiritual Anthem

Global Book Network with Logan Crawford!

Watch the full interview on YouTube: Watch Here





