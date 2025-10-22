Shreekant Patil Leads India At Poland India Chamber Launch Event In Poland

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 22, 2025 5:11 am - The Poland-India Chamber of Cooperation officially launches on October 29, 2025, in Poland with CEng Shreekant Patil leading India to boost bilateral trade, innovation, and startup ties.

The official inauguration ceremony of the Poland–India Chamber of Cooperation – (PICC) will be held on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the iconic Ratusz Wroc?aw, Poland, a distinguished historic town hall renowned for its legacy of leadership. This event marks a pivotal milestone to advance business, cultural, educational, and innovation collaborations between Poland and India.

The Poland–India Chamber of Cooperation (PICC), founded in 2025, serves as a dynamic bilateral platform dedicated to strengthening multi-sector collaboration between Poland and India across trade, education, culture, innovation, and policy. The Chamber is led by Ms. Krystyna Wroblewska, President, a seasoned business leader with extensive experience in international events, and Mr. Vincent Peter, Vice President, a global strategist committed to fostering strategic growth and market expansion.

Ms. Krystyna Wroblewska, President of PICC, has officially invited CEng Shreekant Patil as Chief Delegate to the grand inauguration event in Poland, expressing enthusiasm for deeper cooperation and long-term partnership between the two nations.

Leading the Indian delegation as Chief Delegate, CEng Shreekant Patil will spearhead engagements with various Polish ministries, SMEs, and industries. In addition to his delegation leadership, CEng. Shreekant Patil will undertake responsibilities as the Director of Poland-India Chamber activities in India, overseeing the Chamber's efforts to deepen bilateral cooperation and trade promotion between the two countries.

Joining Shreekant Patil is Mr. Rahul Pradhan, who will support the delegation's mission to foster robust economic and technological partnerships. Together, they will facilitate discussions aimed at building resilient supply chains in India, facilitating adoption of new European technologies for MSMEs, and promoting diverse white- and blue-collar employment opportunities for Indian graduates in Poland and Europe.

A key aspect of this initiative includes Shreekant Patil inviting Polish delegates to visit India in November 2025. This forthcoming delegation will meet with Indian chambers of commerce, industry associations, and government officials to negotiate and prepare long-term Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) focused on expanding exports from Indian districts such as Nashik and Maharashtra to Poland and the broader European Union.

CEng Shreekant Patil is a prominent leader in advancing India's MSME and startup ecosystem through numerous international and domestic affiliations. He serves as a Council Member with the International Trade Council (ITC) in India and is actively engaged with key Indian export councils including the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) and Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC). His expertise as a Trade Finance Advisor spans partnerships with major global financial institutions such as the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Euro Exim Bank (UK), and African Development Bank (AfDB). Furthermore, Mr. Patil contributes to the International Digital Economies Association (iDEA), promoting digital trade innovation.

On standards and quality, he is a Technical Committee Member with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS India), the American Welding Society (AWS), and a member of the Quality Promotion Advisory Council (QPAC) under the Quality Council of India (QCI). Registered as a Chartered Engineer with the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), he assists exporters and importers with certifications, compliance, and international trade regulations.

For the past 3-4 years, Shreekant Patil has actively collaborated with countries such as Australia, Israel, South Korea, the USA, UK, Spain, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and more, focusing on startup policy advocacy, technology transfer, and strengthening supply chains within India. He also serves on governing councils of multiple leading chambers and industry associations both in India and internationally, reinforcing his role as a key driver of global trade and industrial cooperation.

The Poland–India Chamber of Cooperation (PICC) aims to be a vital platform that accelerates bilateral business, cultural exchange, education, and innovation through sustained dialogue and mutual growth initiatives.