Electric Kick Scooters Market Size To Reach USD 10.39 Billion In 2032

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 22, 2025 6:41 am - The electric kick scooters market was valued at USD 4.14 billion in 2024 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12.4%.

October 22, 2025 – Rising emergence of micromobility services is a major driver of revenue growth in the electric kick scooters market. Rapid urbanization, increasing traffic congestion and growing environmental concerns have accelerated the adoption of shared mobility options such as electric scooters. More than 4 billion individuals, representing over 55% of the world's population, currently reside in urban areas, and this proportion is projected to increase to 68% by 2050. Micromobility service providers, including Bird, Lime, and Tier, are deploying large fleets of electric kick scooters across cities worldwide, offering affordable and convenient short-distance travel alternatives. These services reduce dependence on traditional vehicles and attract significant investments from both private and public sectors aimed at developing sustainable urban transport ecosystems.

The growing demand for electric kick scooters has encouraged manufacturers to expand their product portfolios with new launches. For example, in August 2025, Segway, a leading global producer of electric kick scooters, unveiled its fastest model to date-the GT3 Pro SuperScooter. First showcased at CES 2025, the GT3 Pro extends Segway's high-performance GT Series of SuperScooters, which began in 2022 with the introduction of the GT1 and GT2 models.

However, the lack of dedicated infrastructure for electric scooters is significantly restraining the revenue growth of the market. Many urban areas lack proper lanes, parking spaces, and charging facilities tailored for electric scooters, creating safety concerns and operational inefficiencies. Riders face difficulties navigating congested roads shared with cars and pedestrians, leading to higher accident risks and discouraging potential users. Moreover, the absence of designated parking zones results in scooters being left haphazardly in public spaces, drawing regulatory backlash and stricter city ordinances.

Segments Market Overview and Growth Insights:

Based on battery type, the electric kick scooter market is segmented into lithium-ion, lead-acid, Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH), and others.

The lithium-ion battery segment held the largest market share in 2024, driven by the growing use of these batteries in electric scooters due to their superior efficiency and cost-effectiveness compared to traditional battery technologies. Lithium-ion batteries deliver higher energy density, quicker charging times, and longer operational life, enhancing the range and dependability of electric kick scooters. For instance, in September 2025, Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturer Zelio E Mobility introduced an upgraded version of its popular low-speed scooter, the Gracyi, available in three battery options. The lithium-ion model features a 60V/30Ah battery, offering a range of 90–100 kilometers per charge. Such developments are fueling demand for high-performance batteries, thereby supporting the revenue growth of the lithium-ion battery segment.

Regional Market Overview And Growth Insights:

The Asia Pacific region held the largest revenue share in 2024, driven by rapid urbanization, supportive government policies, declining technology costs, and an increasing shift toward sustainable mobility solutions. The fast expansion of densely populated cities has amplified the need for efficient last-mile transportation options. In China, two-wheelers continue to dominate as the main mode of transport, with sales hitting a record 55 million units in 2023. Furthermore, governments across countries such as China, Japan, and India are promoting electric mobility through subsidies, lower import duties, and infrastructure development initiatives. Notably, on October 1, 2024, the Government of India launched the PM E-DRIVE (Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement) program, allocating?10,900 crore (USD 1.23 billion) to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles nationwide.

Competitive Landscape and Key Competitors:

The electric kick scooters market is characterized by a fragmented structure, with many competitors holding a significant share of the market. List of major players included in the market report are:

oApollo Scooters

oNIU Technologies

oXiaomi

oYadea Technology Group

oSegway Inc

oBird Global, Inc

oLime Scooter

oTier Mobility

oiconBIT GmbH

oGotrax

oUnagi Scooters

oMercane

oMicro Mobility Systems Ltd

oE-TWOW

oNanrobot

oZero Electric Scooters

Major Strategic Developments By Leading Competitors:

Apollo Scooters: On 20 August 2025, Canadian electric scooter manufacturer Apollo Scooters launched its latest model, the Apollo Explore 2.0, designed for urban commuters who value convenience, comfort, performance, and style. This next-generation scooter targets city riders seeking improved range, higher power, and an upgraded overall riding experience.

Segway: On 04 August 2025, Segway, a leading name in micromobility, unveiled a new Crimson Red variant of its popular Xafari electric bike (e-bike). Engineered to operate as a Class 1, 2, or 3 e-bike based on regional regulations, the model is powered by a robust 750-watt hub motor with adaptive power boost, ensuring smooth performance on hills and trails. Equipped with a high-efficiency 936Wh removable battery and an intelligent battery management system, the Xafari offers an impressive range of up to 88 miles per charge.

Navistrat Analytics has segmented global electric kick scooters market on the basis of battery type, scooter type, drive system, power, end-use and region:

.Battery Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

oLithium-ion Battery

oLead-acid Battery

oNickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH) Battery

oOthers

.Drive System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

oHub Motors

oBelt Drive

oChain Drive

.Power Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

oLess than 25V

o25V to 50V

oMore than 50V

.Scooter Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

oFoldable Kick Scooters

oOff-Road Kick Scooters

oThree-Wheel Kick Scooters

.End-Use (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

oPersonal Use

oCommercial Use

oOthers

.Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

oNorth America

oEurope

oAsia Pacific

oLatin America

oMiddle East & Africa

