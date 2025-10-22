Campbell Crossing Dentistry Unveils Advanced Surgical Orthodontics In Garland, TX

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 22, 2025 9:18 am - Campbell Crossing Dentistry in Garland now offers advanced surgical orthodontics, combining corrective jaw surgery and braces to treat complex dental issues, helping patients achieve healthier, straighter, and more confident smiles.

Campbell Crossing Dentistry is thrilled to announce the launch of advanced surgical orthodontics at its Garland clinic, bringing a cutting-edge solution to patients seeking comprehensive dental care. This innovative service merges the meticulous alignment capabilities of orthodontic braces with corrective jaw surgery, allowing the clinic to address a wide range of complex dental and facial issues that traditional treatments alone cannot resolve. From severe bite misalignments and impacted teeth to jaw irregularities that affect both function and appearance, this integrated approach provides patients with a customized treatment plan tailored to their unique needs. By combining surgical precision with orthodontic expertise, Campbell Crossing Dentistry not only enhances oral health but also transforms smiles, boosting confidence and improving overall quality of life. This advancement underscores the clinic's commitment to offering state-of-the-art dental solutions while prioritizing patient comfort and long-term results.

Under the expert care of Dr. Thomas A. Reed and his dedicated team, the clinic provides comprehensive evaluations to determine the most effective treatment plans for individuals facing severe dental misalignments. Conditions such as impacted wisdom teeth, severely damaged teeth, and misaligned jaws are among the concerns addressed through this integrated approach.

The surgical orthodontics process at Campbell Crossing Dentistry is designed to be straightforward and patient-friendly:

Schedule an Appointment: Patients can easily book a consultation by visiting the clinic's website.

Experience a Stress-Free Procedure: The team ensures a comfortable environment, utilizing modern techniques to minimize discomfort and anxiety.

Enjoy a Smile of Relief: Patients can look forward to a healthier, more confident smile post-treatment.

Campbell Crossing Dentistry is a trusted provider of comprehensive dental services in Garland, TX. With a focus on patient comfort and advanced treatments, the clinic offers general, cosmetic, and restorative dentistry, including the newly introduced surgical orthodontics. The team is led by Dr. Thomas A. Reed and is dedicated to enhancing smiles and improving oral health for patients of all ages.

