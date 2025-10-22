Minister Of Health And World Health Organization (WHO) Representative Visit Wau To Strengthen Health Services In Regional Hub

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

The Minister of Health, Hon. Sarah Cleto Rial and the World Health Organization (WHO) Representative to South Sudan, Dr. Humphrey Karamagi, conducted a two-day high-level field visit to Wau to reaffirm government and partner commitment to strengthening health services in the region. The delegation also included the undersecretary, the chair of the parliamentary health committee, and the Director Generals at the Ministry of Health and hospitals.

As part of the visit, the Minister officially donated a significant consignment of essential medicines to Wau Teaching Hospital, supported by WHO. The medicines will benefit over 90,000 people over the next three months, addressing urgent needs and supporting routine care services. The consignment includes ten Basic Interagency Emergency Health Kits, enough to treat 10,000 people for three months, alongside supplementary medicine and malaria modules to cover an additional 80,000 people. The supplies also feature essential trauma kits to support surgical services at Wau Hospital and 91 packs of malaria treatment for toddlers, ensuring timely care for vulnerable patients.

Speaking during the visit, Hon. Sarah Cleto Rial thanked WHO for its continued support and underscored the government's commitment to improving access to quality healthcare across the country.“We are mindful of the challenges in terms of infrastructure, human resources, and supplies in health facilities. That is why I'm proud to announce the extension of the maternal ward and the installation of solar panels. With the support of partners such as WHO, we will definitely strengthen the health system state after state.” Building on the Minister's remarks, Dr. Humphrey Karamagi reaffirmed WHO's dedication to supporting South Sudan's health system:“Wau is becoming a vital regional hub for healthcare services and emergency response. WHO remains committed to working with the Ministry of Health to build a resilient health system that can meet the needs of all South Sudanese.”

Wau is being positioned as a regional health hub to support Northern Bahr El Ghazal, Western Bahr El Ghazal, Warrap, and Lakes states. In line with this, WHO has supported the establishment and improvement of several key health infrastructures across the area.

These include the renovation of the Infectious Disease Unit (IDU) at Wau Teaching Hospital and supporting the Wau health warehouse to function as a regional storage and distribution Centre for efficient and quality management of medical supplies closer to the population. WHO also supported the setup of a bacteriology laboratory and a Regional Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC), boosting the region's diagnostic capacity and emergency preparedness.

In response to the recurring cholera outbreaks, WHO constructed a Cholera Treatment Centre at Tharkueng Primary Health Care Center in Marial Wau Payam. This facility serves as a referral center for cases from Wau Bai Payam, Marial Bai Payam, and neighboring Warrap State.

The molecular laboratory at Wau Teaching Hospital was also renovated and equipped with a PCR machine, biosafety cabinet, fridges, and other essential accessories. In addition, WHO replaced the damaged water pump at the regional blood bank and continues to support the facility with blood donation chairs and laboratory reagents.

To strengthen the supply chain, WHO constructed a medical supplies warehouse within the State Ministry of Health (SMOH) compound. The organization also completed the construction of a modern theater complex and a maternity waiting home at Wau Teaching Hospital through the Canada-funded CIDA project.

To enhance administrative capacity, WHO constructed two permanent office buildings and installed two prefabricated units now used by SMOH staff.

The visit marks a critical step in strengthening the health system at regional level, improving service delivery, and preparing the country for future public health challenges.

