Social Affairs Mins.: KD 14 Mln Paid To Clear Debts Of 2,291 Citizens
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Social Affairs announced that the total disbursements to settle citizens' debts have surpassed KD 14 million (USD 45.3 million), aiding 2,291 indebted citizens.
In a press statement on Wednesday, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Chairman of the Debtors Committee, Dr. Khaled Al-Ajmi announced receiving a KD 100,000 donation from the Namaa Charity Committee.
Al-Ajmi emphasized that the support provided by Namaa Charity is a true reflection of the concept of cooperation and effective community partnership between the government and charitable civil society organizations.
He added that strict controls were applied to ensure only eligible debtors benefit, explaining that the committee is identifying the final batch of citizens with debts between KD 15,000 and KD 16,000 for repayment through the Ministry of Justice.
He thanked the campaign's major donors, most notably the Kuwait Red Crescent Society, Al-Othman Zakat Charity, and Kuwait Zakat House, who collectively donated approximately KD 5 million (USD 16.2 million).
Mohammed Al-Omar, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Social Reform Society, emphasized that solidarity between state and civil society is key to building a compassionate nation.
He praised Namaa Charity's contribution, describing it as a meaningful investment in people's future. (end)
