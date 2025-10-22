403
Palestinian Foreign Ministry Condemns The Knesset Bill To Annex Territories
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 22 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian foreign ministry on Wednesday rejected and condemned "the Israeli Knesset bids to annex Palestinian territories through its adoption today of what was called imposing the Israeli sovereignty."
The ministry affirmed in a statement that the occupied Palestinian territories are a single geographic entity with no Israeli sovereignty for sovereignty is exclusive for the Palestinian people and their leadership represented by the Palestine Liberation Organization based on the normal, historic legal rights of the Palestinian people in their homeland."
Applying the New York declaration and its affiliates that had been unanimously endorsed at the United Nations constitute the basis for facing the Israeli policies of annexation and colonialism, the department affirmed.
It warned of desperate bids by the illegitimate Israeli occupation authority to "fabricate so-called facts on the ground.. these facts are invalid, groundless, non-recognized and rejected," pledging to face these acts with all possible legal, political and diplomatic means.
Israel is an illegitimate occupation power as stipulated by the international laws, including the edict released earlier today by the International Court of Justice, the ministry statement added.
It called on all concerned states and international institutions to rebuff the Israeli decision and take all necessary measures to abort the occupation schemes to seize the Palestinian territories with force.
It also called for establishing an international front that rejects these racial policies aimed at enforcing "the Apartheid regime." (end)
