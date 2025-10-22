Bistro Des Arts Unveils Its Festive Menus At Dubai Marina

A Parisian-Inspired Christmas and New Year's Celebration by the Waterfront

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - 22 October 2025 - This festive season, Bistro Des Arts invites guests to celebrate the art of French dining with two beautifully crafted menus for Christmas and New Year's Eve, set against the twinkling lights of the Dubai Marina. From oysters and foie gras to Yule logs and Champagne, each experience captures the timeless charm of a Parisian winter table - with all the warmth and elegance of your local bistro.

From 12PM onwards on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, guests can enjoy a leisurely three-hour experience starting from AED 395 per person, featuring indulgent classics that capture the spirit of the season. The menu begins with a Duo of Normandy Oysters and festive entres such as Foie Gras Terrine with Black Cherry Chutney, Salmon Terrine and Smoked Salmon Pairing, and Goat Cheese with Provenale Vegetables.

Main courses include Guinea Fowl Forestire with Chestnut Demi-Glace, Pan-Seared Sea Bass with Ratatouille and Lemon Butter Sauce, Mushroom Risotto, and Roasted Beef Tenderloin with Potato Gratin and Red Wine Jus - each a comforting reflection of French winter dining. Guests can end on a sweet note with traditional desserts including Bche de Nol, Crpes Suzette, or a classic Crme Brle.

For New Year's Eve, the celebration continues from 8 PM with a refined five-course menu starting from AED 395 per person, pairing Bistro Des Arts' timeless charm with the excitement of a new beginning. Highlights include Smoked Salmon Blinis, Truffle Burrata, Beef Tenderloin Rossini, Sea Scallops with Lemon Butter, and an indulgent dessert selection featuring Chocolate Éclairs and Crpes Suzette - all served with the warmth and conviviality of a true French bistro.

From midday merriment to midnight toasts, Bistro Des Arts brings a touch of France's festive spirit to Dubai's Marina - a place where every course feels like a celebration and every bite reminds you why the French do it best.

Details

What: Bistro Des Arts Festive Menus

Where: Bistro Des Arts, Dubai Marina

When:



Christmas Eve & Christmas Day: From 12 PM onwards New Year's Eve: From 8 PM onwards

Price:



Christmas Eve & Christmas Day: AED 395 (Soft) | AED 525 (House) | AED 625 (Premium) New Year's Eve: AED 395 (Soft) | AED 595 (House) | AED 695 (Premium)

