Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Shifting Tides In Global Oil Trade And Baku's Strategic Position

Shifting Tides In Global Oil Trade And Baku's Strategic Position


2025-10-22 06:04:16
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Economically, the impact could be far-reaching. According to the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), a 50 per cent tariff could reduce India's exports to the US from $86.5 billion to $50 billion by 2026, with textiles, jewellery, shrimp, and carpets among the hardest-hit sectors. The potential contraction could also slow India's GDP growth by about one per cent and threaten hundreds of thousands of jobs. For Moscow, India's retreat poses a more serious challenge. India and China have...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN22102025000195011045ID1110231161

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search