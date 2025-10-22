Zelensky Approves Increase In Defense Spending By ₴325 Billion

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is stated in the draft law on the website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

“Returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine,” the document says.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis and in its entirety draft law No. 14103 Law“On Amendments to the Law of Ukraine 'On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2025' regarding financial support for the security and defense sector”, which provides for an increase in defense spending by ₴324.7 billion.

