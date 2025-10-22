Zelensky Approves Increase In Defense Spending By ₴325 Billion
“Returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine,” the document says.Read also: Sybiha calls on partners to urgently provide energy support to Ukraine after massive Russian shelling
As reported by Ukrinform, the Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis and in its entirety draft law No. 14103 Law“On Amendments to the Law of Ukraine 'On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2025' regarding financial support for the security and defense sector”, which provides for an increase in defense spending by ₴324.7 billion.
Photo: Office of the President
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment