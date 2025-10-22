Parliament Approves Draft State Budget For 2026 In First Reading
The document projects state budget revenues at UAH 2.4 trillion - an increase of UAH 446.8 billion (18.8%) compared to 2025. Expenditures are set at UAH 4.8 trillion, up UAH 415 billion from the previous year.
Defense and security spending is planned at UAH 2.8 trillion, accounting for 27.2% of GDP - an increase of UAH 168.6 billion compared to 2025.
Key allocations for social sectors include:
social protection – UAH 467.1 billion (+UAH 45 billion);
healthcare – UAH 258 billion (+UAH 38.2 billion);
education – UAH 265.4 billion (+UAH 66.5 billion);
science – UAH 19.9 billion (+UAH 5.4 billion);
veterans' policy – UAH 17.9 billion (+UAH 6.1 billion);
economic support – UAH 41.5 billion.
During the review, parliament also supported an amendment to extend tax incentives for electric vehicles by one year - until 2027. The amendment received 248 votes.
Ahead of the first reading, MPs, factions, groups, and committees submitted 2,099 proposals to the draft budget, which was introduced by the government on September 14.
As earlier reported, according to parliamentary procedure, the second reading of the draft budget must be completed by November 20, with final adoption no later than December 1.
