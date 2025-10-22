Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Drone Hits Kindergarten In Kharkiv, Children Injured

2025-10-22 06:03:55
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“A private kindergarten in the Kholodnohirskyi district was hit; there are injured children. A fire has broken out at the site of the strike,” the post reads.

A few minutes later, the mayor clarified that all the children had been evacuated.

“As of now, all children have been evacuated from the kindergarten. The fire continues,” Terekhov noted.

Later, the Head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported that at least four people were injured.

“There are four confirmed casualties as a result of the enemy attack. At least two of them are in severe condition. Medical teams are working at the scene. The information is being updated,” Syniehubov stated.

As of 11:30, the number of injured increased to six, the Head of the Regional Military Administration added.

Read also: Zelensky: Six people killed, including two children, in massive attack on Ukraine

“We have received information about two more people injured in the Russian strike on Kharkiv - a man and a woman. They are being hospitalized. The woman is in severe condition with burns. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance,” Syniehubov said.

As reported earlier, in the afternoon of 22 October, Russian forces attacked the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv with drones. At least three explosions were heard, and a fire broke out.

