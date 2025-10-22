Russia Strikes Energy And Civil Infrastructure In Ten Ukrainian Regions Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported this in a post on Telegram.

“Last night, Russia once again struck Ukraine's civilian infrastructure. Energy facilities and residential buildings came under attack again,” Svyrydenko wrote.

She added that in Kyiv and the Kyiv region, at least five people were killed, including two children - a six-month-old infant and a 12-year-old girl.

In Izmail, Odesa region, the enemy targeted energy and port infrastructure.

In Zaporizhzhia, residential buildings were damaged, and there are reports of injuries.

Overall, Russian forces attacked targets in the Kyiv, Odesa, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Cherkasy, and Sumy regions.

The Prime Minister stressed that“Russian 'diplomacy' is meaningless until its leadership feels the painful and effective pressure that can only come from three things: sanctions, long-range weapons, and coordinated diplomacy among all our partners.”

Sybiha calls on partners to urgently provide energy support to Ukraine after massive Russian shelling

“Russia has once again carried out targeted strikes on Ukraine's critical infrastructure - energy, ports, and railways. The Kyiv and Kyiv region, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, and Sumy regions were all under attack,” Oleksii Kuleba, the Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine - Minister for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine, reported on Facebook.

According to him, emergency response teams are operating in all affected regions. Energy workers, utility services, railway staff, and local and regional authorities are involved. The main objective is to restore community life and assist residents.

Emergency power outage schedules have been introduced. Water supply is operating on backup power sources, while heating is being provided as planned to social facilities already connected to the system. Municipal services are gradually stabilizing the situation.

In the Odesa region, energy facilities and port infrastructure sustained damage. In Izmail, port terminals were hit, and repair work is ongoing. Despite the challenging conditions, the port continues to operate, with specialists restoring equipment and ensuring uninterrupted operations.

In the Cherkasy region, railway infrastructure was also damaged. Some sections remain without power, and trains are operating with delays and altered routes. One train driver was injured and is currently under medical supervision.

Sybiha calls on partners to urgently provide energy support to Ukraine after massive Russian shelling

Railway workers are working around the clock to eliminate the consequences of the attacks and restore safe operations.

Points of Invincibility are open in all affected communities, providing warmth, phone charging, assistance, and support to residents.

As reported by Ukrinform, citing President Volodymyr Zelensky, preliminary data indicate that 17 people were injured as a result of the massive Russian attack on the night of 22 October, and six people, including two children, were killed.

Due to the consequences of the Russian strike on the energy sector, emergency power outages are being applied in most regions of Ukraine.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine