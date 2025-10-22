Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan To Celebrate 100Th Anniversary Of First Turkological Congress - Decree

2025-10-22 06:03:51
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. The 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress will be held in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

Will be updated

