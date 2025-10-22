Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Estonia Plans To Open Diplomatic Mission In Baku FM

2025-10-22 06:03:50
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. Estonia is planning to open its diplomatic representation in Baku, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said during a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, Trend reports.

