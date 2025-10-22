Azerbaijan Hops On Board With European Commission To Tackle Eufmd Disease Head-On

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan has officially joined the Statute of the European Commission for the Control of Foot-and-Mouth Disease (EuFMD), Trend reports.

The development is outlined in the law titled "On Accession to the Statute of the European Commission for the Control of Foot-and-Mouth Disease", signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

In accordance with legal stipulations, the Republic of Azerbaijan is hereby designated as a signatory to the Statute of the European Commission for the Control of Foot-and-Mouth Disease, which was initially ratified in Rome on December 11, 1953, within the operational parameters established by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations.

FMD is a viral disease that affects cloven-hoofed animals like cattle, sheep, goats, and pigs, causing fever and blisters in their mouths and feet. While it is not lethal to most adult animals, it causes severe production losses and is a major constraint on international trade.