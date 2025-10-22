403
Kuwait Participates In 5Th OIC Water Ministers Conference In Jeddah
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Oct 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwait is taking part in the 5th Islamic Conference of Water Ministers from member states of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), launched Wednesday in Jeddah.
Kuwait's delegation is led by Minister of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy and Acting Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs Dr. Subaih Al-Mukhaizeem, accompanied by senior ministry officials and diplomats.
Held under the theme "From Vision to Impact", the conference addresses critical water challenges faced by OIC countries, including water scarcity, rising demand, and infrastructure development.
Opening the session, Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli emphasized the urgent need to improve water efficiency, enhance infrastructure, and mobilize sustainable financing for water projects.
He also highlighted Saudi Arabia's global efforts in water development, including the establishment of the Global Water Organization in Riyadh and hosting the 11th World Water Forum in 2027.
Former chair, Egyptian Minister of Water Resources Dr. Hani Sewilam, stressed that OIC states represent 24 percent of the global population but only receive 3.3 percent of renewable freshwater resources, calling for greater solidarity to ensure water security.
The conference also addressed the critical humanitarian situation in Palestine, especially Gaza, where water shortages have reached alarming levels due to ongoing conflict and destruction of infrastructure.
OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Palestine and Al-Quds Affairs, Ambassador Samir Bakr, called for intensified humanitarian aid and unhindered access to clean water for Palestinians.
The conference aims to strengthen cooperation among member states, promote technological innovation in water management, and explore sustainable financing mechanisms for joint water projects.
Kuwait's participation underlines its commitment to regional collaboration on water security and sustainable development, in line with the OIC's strategic objectives. (end)
