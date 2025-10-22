Vertu Living Broadens Signature Chair Collection Focused On Ergonomics, Craftsmanship, And Workplace Health

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Francisco, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertu Living, a brand dedicated to advancing modern workspaces, today announced the expansion of its signature line of ergonomic office chairs, reinforcing its commitment to professional well-being and performance-driven design. Crafted in the spirit of Italian craftsmanship, Vertu Living's chairs are more than seating-they are tools that directly impact focus, posture, and long-term productivity.Professionals spend an average of 8 to 10 hours seated daily, making the right office chair crucial. Poor seating contributes to fatigue, back pain, and reduced concentration, while a well-engineered chair provides the foundation for sustained performance. Vertu Living understands this critical connection and has built its collections around one principle: better seating equals better working.

“Our mission is to make the office chair more than a piece of furniture-it should be a performance asset,” said Ray Smith, spokesperson for Vertu Living.“By combining ergonomics, premium materials, and timeless design, we create chairs that allow professionals to work not just longer, but better.”

Highlights of Vertu Living Office Chairs



Ergonomic Engineering: Adjustable lumbar support, headrest, and seat-slide mechanisms ensure tailored comfort and posture alignment.

Premium Craftsmanship: Upholstered in Gruppo Mastrotto Italian leather and supported by cold-molded foam for resilience and comfort over years of daily use.

Performance Components: Equipped with German Class-4 TÜV-certified gas lifts and die-cast aluminum frames for unmatched strength and stability.

Collections for Every Professional: The Performance, Executive, and Conference lines cater to entrepreneurs, corporate leaders, and design-conscious workspaces. Assured Quality: Every chair is backed by a 5-year warranty, reflecting Vertu Living's confidence in its engineering and materials.



With distribution hubs in California, Delaware, Berlin, and Crawley, Vertu Living ensures quick delivery and reliable support for professionals across the US and Europe. Its direct-to-consumer model eliminates unnecessary markups, offering high-performance chairs at accessible prices.

Vertu Living continues to shape the modern office by reminding professionals of a simple truth: a chair is not just where they sit-it's where they achieve.

Users can explore the full collection of ergonomic office chairs at .

About Vertu Living

Vertu Living redefines office seating by blending Italian design principles with ergonomic precision. Focused on comfort, craftsmanship, and performance, the company delivers seating solutions that inspire focus and support well-being. With its transparent direct-to-consumer approach, Vertu Living makes world-class office chairs accessible to professionals and businesses worldwide.

