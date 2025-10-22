Announcement From Eimskip
Following the announcement Eimskip has maintained close communication with Norðurál and it was confirmed that the company's production capacity will be temporarily reduced to one-third.
Norðurál is one of Eimskip's larger customers, and this operational disruption will therefore have a negative impact on Eimskip's transport volumes.
At this time, it is not known how long it will take to restore production to full capacity.
Eimskip will provide further updates on the impact once more information becomes available.
