Noble Capital Markets Initiates Equity Research Coverage On Twin Hospitality Group Inc.

DALLAS, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twin Hospitality Group Inc. ("Twin Hospitality") (Nasdaq: TWNP), the parent company of Twin Peaks Restaurant and Smokey Bones, is pleased to announce that Noble Capital Markets has initiated company-sponsored equity research coverage on the Company. The full report by Noble Capital Markets Senior Research Analyst, Joe Gomes, as well as news and advanced market data on Twin Hospitality, is available on Channelchek.

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) served as the parent company that executed the strategic spin-out of Twin Hospitality Group earlier this year, separating its Twin Peaks and Smokey Bones restaurant brands into Twin Hospitality Group Inc.

About Twin Hospitality Group Inc.:

Twin Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNP) is a restaurant company that strategically develops, operates, and franchises specialty casual dining restaurant concepts with a goal of redefining the casual dining category with its experiential-driven brands, Twin Peaks and Smokey Bones. Twin Peaks, known as the ultimate sports lodge, is an award-winning restaurant and sports bar brand with 114 locations across 27 states and Mexico and is known for its made-from-scratch food, 29-degree draft beer, innovative cocktail program and sports on wall-to-wall televisions. Smokey Bones is a full-service, meat-centric restaurant brand and concept with 45 locations, across 15 states specializing in ribs and a variety of other slow-smoked, fire-grilled and seared meats, along with a full bar. For more information, please visit .

About Noble Capital Markets:

Established in 1984, Noble Capital Markets is an SEC / FINRA registered full-service investment bank and advisory firm with an award-winning research team and proprietary investor distribution platform. We deliver middle market expertise to entrepreneurs, corporations, financial sponsors, and investors. Over the past 40 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports.

About Channelchek:

Noble launched in 2018 - an investor community dedicated exclusively to public emerging growth and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 7,000 public emerging growth companies are listed on the site, and content including equity research, webcasts, and industry articles.

