Windfall Drilling At Gold Bar Mine Complex Intersects Significant Mineralization: 2.4 GPT Oxide Gold Over 74.7 Meters & 6.1 GPT High-Grade Gold Over 6.1 Meters

Windfall was acquired by McEwen as part of the Timberline Resources purchase in 2024. At the time of acquisition, Timberline had published a resource estimate for the Eureka Property (Timberline Resources S-K 1300 report, 2023), which contained:



423,000 ounces gold in the Measured and Indicated categories, from 23,423,000 tonnes grading 0.56 grams per tonne (gpt) gold (Au), or 25,819,000 tons grading 0.017 ounces per ton (oz/T) Au; and 84,000 ounces gold in the Inferred category, from 6,641,000 tonnes grading 0.39 gpt Au, or 7,322,000 tons grading 0.011 oz/T Au.

Incorporating the 2024-2025 Windfall drill results into the estimate is expected to have a positive impact on the resource size.

It has been the Company's view that there is an opportunity to meaningfully increase the gold resources and incorporate them into the plan for the Gold Bar Mine (now referred to as the Gold Bar Mine Complex), where the average grade mined during the first half of 2025 was 0.76 gpt (0.022 oz/T) Au. The latest drilling results continue to validate this view. Notably, the Windfall area, which was not included in the previous resource estimate, continues to build on its earlier encouraging results.

New Key Results From Windfall Drilling



Drill hole WF039 intersected new near-surface oxide mineralization (Figures 2 & 3):



2.43 gpt gold over 74.7 meters, including

12.79 gpt gold over 7.6 meters

Other strong near-surface oxide results include (Figure 2):



4.57 gpt gold over 12.2 meters (drill hole WF042)



1.70 gpt gold over 64.0 meters (drill hole WF037)



1.01 gpt gold over 89.9 meters (drill hole WF045)

0.77 gpt gold over 36.6 meters (drill hole WF044)

New deeper high-grade zone continues to emerge (Figures 2 & 4): 6.10 gpt gold over 6.1 meters, including 13.42 gpt gold over 1.5 meters (drill hole WF101)

This result in drill hole WF101, with base metal results pending, follows up with a 7.5 meters offset on drill hole WF033, which returned 8.08 gpt gold over 8.7 meters, including 50.32 gpt gold, 782 g/t silver, 15% lead, 2.5% zinc, i.e. 62.47 g/t gold equivalent, over 1.3 meters (see press release dated September 3, 2025 ). Our interpretation is that this mineralization is controlled by the intersection of multiple faults. Other holes in this target area have been completed, with assays pending.

The near surface results demonstrate the continuity of oxide gold mineralization along a 1.6-kilometer-long ( 1 mile ) section of the north-south-trending Windfall fault zone (Figure 2). The gold mineralization at Windfall remains open for further expansion in multiple directions.

Why It Should Matter to Our Shareholders & the Value of Our Company



This newly discovered gold mineralization is beyond the limits of the previous resource estimate. The gold mineralization remains open for further expansion, with very encouraging grades and thicknesses.

The gold mineralization is near-surface and oxidized, which means it could be potentially processed by heap leach recovery, the same process being used at the Gold Bar Mine. Windfall is located on private land, potentially allowing for faster production permitting.



Drilling Priorities for the Remainder of 2025

About McEwen

McEwen shares trade on both the NYSE and TSX under the ticker MUX.

McEwen provides its shareholders with exposure to a growing base of gold and silver production in addition to a very large copper development project, all in the Americas. The gold and silver mines are in prolific mineral-rich regions of the world, the Cortez Trend in Nevada, USA, the Timmins district of Ontario, Canada and the Deseado Massif in Santa Cruz province, Argentina. McEwen is also considering reactivating a gold and silver mine in Mexico.

The Company has a 46.4% interest in McEwen Copper, which owns the large, long-life, advanced-stage Los Azules copper development project in San Juan province, Argentina – a region that hosts some of the country's largest copper deposits. According to the last financing for McEwen Copper, the implied value of McEwen's ownership interest is US$456 million.

The Los Azules copper project is designed to be one of the world's first regenerative copper mines and carbon neutral by 2038. Its Feasibility Study results were announced in the press release dated October 7, 2025.

Chairman and Chief Owner Rob McEwen has invested over US$200 million personally and takes a salary of $1 per year, aligning his interests with shareholders. He is a recipient of the Order of Canada, a member of the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame and a winner of the Ernest & Young Entrepreneur of the Year (Energy) award. His objective is to build MUX's profitability, share value and eventually implement a dividend policy, as he did while building Goldcorp Inc.

Technical Disclosure

Prepared under the supervision of Robert Kastelic, CPG, Exploration Manager in Nevada for McEwen Inc. and Qualified Person (QP) under SEC S-K 1300 and NI 43-101.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, including "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements and information expressed, as at the date of this news release, McEwen Inc.'s (the "Company") estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations or beliefs as to future events and results. Forward-looking statements and information are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies, and there can be no assurance that such statements and information will prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements and information. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results or future events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in the market price of precious metals, mining industry risks, political, economic, social and security risks associated with foreign operations, the ability of the Company to receive or receive in a timely manner permits or other approvals required in connection with operations, risks associated with the construction of mining operations and commencement of production and the projected costs thereof, risks related to litigation, the state of the capital markets, environmental risks and hazards, uncertainty as to calculation of mineral resources and reserves, foreign exchange volatility, foreign exchange controls, foreign currency risk, and other risks. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information included herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to reissue or update forward-looking statements or information as a result of new information or events after the date hereof except as may be required by law. See McEwen Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, under the caption "Risk Factors", for additional information on risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to the forward-looking statements and information regarding the Company. All forward-looking statements and information made in this news release are qualified by this cautionary statement.