Windfall Drilling At Gold Bar Mine Complex Intersects Significant Mineralization: 2.4 GPT Oxide Gold Over 74.7 Meters & 6.1 GPT High-Grade Gold Over 6.1 Meters
| The NYSE and TSX have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release, which has been prepared by the management of McEwen.
| Want News Fast?
Subscribe to our email list:
#section=followUs
and receive news as it happens!
|WEB SITE
|SOCIAL MEDIA
| McEwen
|Facebook:
|facebook/mceweninc
|LinkedIn:
|CONTACT INFORMATION
|X:
|150 King Street West
|Instagram:
|Suite 2800, PO Box 24
|Toronto, ON, Canada
| McEwen Copper
|Facebook:
|mcewencopper
|M5H 1J9
|LinkedIn:
|X:
|Relationship with Investors:
|Instagram:
|(866)-441-0690 - Toll free line
|(647)-258-0395
| Rob McEwen
|Facebook:
|Mihaela Iancu ext. 320
|LinkedIn:
|...
|X:
Appendix – Technical Information
The information in this appendix is provided for technical readers and analysts.
Assay Highlights
- WF039: 2.43 gpt (0.071 oz/T) gold over 74.7 m ( 245 ft ) from 30.5 m (100 ft). WF042: 4.57 gpt (0.13 oz/T) gold over 12.2 m ( 40 ft ) from 54.9 m (180 ft). WF037: 1.70 gpt ( 0.05 oz/T ) gold over 64 m ( 210 ft ) from 41.1 m (135 ft). WF045: 1.01 gpt ( 0.03 oz/T ) gold over 89.9 m ( 295 ft ) from 89.9 m (295 ft). WF044: 0.77 gpt ( 0.02 oz/T ) gold over 36.6 m ( 120 ft ) from 88.4 m (290 ft). WF101: 6.10 gpt ( 0.178 oz/T ) gold over 6.1 m ( 20 ft ) from 141.7 m (465 ft).
Geological Setting
- Gold mineralization in the Paroni Zone, north of the Windfall Pit (Figure 2), is hosted in the Windfall Fault Zone within silicified and decalcified breccia in dolomite of the Hamburg Formation. New drilling demonstrates significant lateral and vertical extension of mineralization. Thicker and higher-grade zones located at intersections of Windfall Fault Zone with northeast-trending cross faults.
Metallurgical & Permitting Notes
- Oxidized gold mineralization demonstrated strong cyanide recovery (CN ratios above 60% are considered favorable for heap leach processing). The Windfall area sits on patented claims, which could reduce permitting timelines.
Table 1: Selection of assay results from the 2025 drilling program at the Windfall Project
|Drill Hole
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Length
(m)
| Au
(gpt)
| From
(ft)
| To
(ft)
| Length
(ft)
| Au
(oz/T)
| CN Ratio
%
|WF034
|44.2
|64.0
|19.8
|0.72
|145
|210
|65.0
|0.021
|86.0
|%
|incl
|51.8
|59.4
|7.6
|1.17
|170
|195
|25.0
|0.034
|80.2
|%
|WF039
|13.7
|18.3
|4.6
|0.26
|45
|60
|15.0
|0.008
|67.7
|%
|and
|30.5
|105.2
|74.7
|2.43
|100
|345
|245.0
|0.071
|85.2
|%
|incl
|93.0
|100.6
|7.6
|12.79
|305
|330
|25.0
|0.374
|75.9
|%
|WF041
|74.7
|86.9
|12.2
|1.27
|245
|285
|40.0
|0.037
|incl
|79.2
|83.8
|4.6
|2.71
|260
|275
|15.0
|0.079
|WF036
|32.0
|93.0
|61.0
|0.52
|105
|305
|200.0
|0.015
|88.0
|%
|incl
|65.5
|71.6
|6.1
|1.72
|215
|235
|20.0
|0.050
|68.4
|%
|WF037
|41.1
|105.2
|64.0
|1.70
|135
|345
|210.0
|0.050
|84.0
|%
|incl
|85.3
|94.5
|9.1
|6.74
|280
|310
|30.0
|0.197
|86.7
|%
|WF101
|56.4
|80.8
|24.4
|0.90
|185
|265
|80.0
|0.026
|81.1
|%
|incl
|68.6
|71.6
|3.0
|1.54
|225
|235
|10.0
|0.045
|72.3
|%
|incl
|74.7
|77.7
|3.0
|1.96
|245
|255
|10.0
|0.057
|92.7
|%
|and
|138.7
|158.5
|19.8
|2.00
|455
|520
|65.0
|0.058
|84.7
|%
|incl
|141.7
|147.8
|6.1
|6.10
|465
|485
|20.0
|0.178
|80.9
|%
|incl
|141.7
|143.3
|1.5
|13.42
|465
|470
|5.0
|0.392
|73.7
|%
|WF043
|41.1
|42.7
|1.5
|0.21
|135
|140
|5.0
|0.006
|and
|62.5
|70.1
|7.6
|1.01
|205
|230
|25.0
|0.029
|and
|73.2
|74.7
|1.5
|0.24
|240
|245
|5.0
|0.01
|and
|79.2
|82.3
|3.0
|0.18
|260
|270
|10.0
|0.01
|and
|86.9
|91.4
|4.6
|1.17
|285
|300
|15.0
|0.03
|WF045
|89.9
|179.8
|89.9
|1.01
|295
|590
|295.0
|0.03
|72.3
|%
|WF046
|42.7
|56.4
|13.7
|0.50
|140
|185
|45.0
|0.01
|87.7
|%
|WF047
|85.3
|106.7
|21.3
|0.72
|280
|350
|70.0
|0.02
|incl
|94.5
|102.1
|7.6
|1.41
|310
|335
|25.0
|0.04
|WF042
|54.9
|67.1
|12.2
|4.57
|180
|220
|40.0
|0.13
|incl
|54.9
|62.5
|7.6
|7.06
|180
|205
|25.0
|0.21
|WF044
|88.4
|125.0
|36.6
|0.77
|290
|410
|120.0
|0.02
|WF048
|153.9
|157.0
|3.0
|2.93
|505
|515
|10.0
|0.09
|84.8
|%
|and
|192.0
|199.6
|7.6
|0.24
|630
|655
|25.0
|0.01
|75.9
|%
|WF049
|163.1
|166.1
|3.0
|2.11
|535
|545
|10.0
|0.06
|78.8
|%
|and
|211.8
|233.2
|21.3
|0.20
|695
|765
|70.0
|0.01
|91.0
|%
|WF050
|76.2
|89.9
|13.7
|0.54
|250
|295
|45.0
|0.02
|WF051
|65.5
|82.3
|16.8
|2.93
|215
|270
|55.0
|0.09
|and
|93.0
|134.1
|41.1
|0.38
|305
|440
|135.0
|0.01
|WF082
|33.5
|39.6
|6.1
|0.44
|110
|130
|20.0
|0.01
|WF087
|35.1
|50.3
|15.2
|0.35
|115
|165
|50.0
|0.01
|WF035
|37.2
|53.2
|16.0
|0.39
|122
|174.5
|52.5
|0.01
|and
|90.5
|93.8
|3.3
|3.03
|297
|307.7
|10.7
|0.09
|WF060
|83.8
|93.0
|9.1
|0.28
|275
|305
|30.0
|0.01
|and
|99.1
|118.9
|19.8
|0.63
|325
|390
|65.0
|0.02
|WF083
|86.9
|100.6
|13.7
|0.32
|285
|330
|45.0
|0.01
|and
|195.1
|213.4
|18.3
|0.38
|640
|700
|60.0
|0.01
|WF085
|no significant values
| Conversions from imperial units to metric may not sum due to rounding.
Drill holes without CN Ratio % values in the last column have CN assays pending.
Figure 1: Map of Eureka Property showing Windfall, Lookout Mountain, and Ruby Hill Mine (i-80 Gold)
Figure 2: Map showing the location of new drill results in the Windfall area
Figure 3: Cross-section of drill hole WF039 showing the extent of new mineralization found in the Windfall Fault Zone
Figure 4: Cross-section showing mineralization of drill hole WF101 follow-up on drill hole WF033.
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment