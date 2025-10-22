Lung Cancer Asbestos Victims Center Urges The Family Of An Electrician Anywhere In The USA Who Now Has Lung Cancer To Call About Compensation If Before 1983 He Had Routine Exposure To Asbestos On The Job

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- According to the Lung Cancer & Asbestos Victims Center, "If your loved one worked as an electrician prior to 1983, they had routine exposure to asbestos on the job and they have recently been diagnosed with lung cancer please call us at 866-714-6466 to discuss financial compensation. We are advocates for people like this, we provide on the spot access to some of the nation's top asbestos exposure lawyers and we want people who have developed lung cancer because of workplace exposure to asbestos to get compensated. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000.

"Electricians prior to 1983 probably had routine exposure to asbestos on the job-especially in construction, manufacturing or in the process of making home-building repairs. Asbestos exposure causes a much greater chance of developing lung cancer decades after the exposure for people like electricians. Most people like this who develop lung cancer are not aware the $30 billion asbestos trust funds were set up for them too.



"If your husband or dad was an electrician or an electrician's helper before 1983, and they now have lung cancer please call us at 866-714-6466 to discuss compensation-if they had workplace exposure to asbestos. There is no other group like us in the nation."

Important checklist for an individual or veteran seeking compensation if they had significant exposure to asbestos on the job before 1983 and they now have lung cancer:

* The individual or veteran must have been exposed to asbestos prior to 1983 at their place of work or in the armed forces.

* The lung cancer diagnosis must have been recently---preferably in the last one or two years.

* The individual's or veteran's exposure to asbestos must have been substantial and must have involved exposure to asbestos involving more than one product. The ideal individual or veteran who now has lung cancer is one who worked as a mechanic, machinist, worked at a shipyard, at an oil refinery, chemical plant, factory, at a power plant worked as an electrician, welder, as a construction worker, plumber or pipefitter, or a member of a repair crew-maintenance crew.

* The individual or veteran must be able to get specific about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos-if they hope to receive the best possible financial compensation results.



The Advocate says, "We do not want to overwhelm a individual or veteran who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer with a long checklist-but to get compensated-all of these things will be necessary. Our appeal is nationwide. If the person, we have just described sounds like your husband, dad or relative--please share this article with them or their family and have them call us at 866-714-6466.”