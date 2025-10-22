Paint Rollers Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth And Competitive Analysis And Forecast 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Paint Rollers Market From 2024 To 2029?The market size for paint rollers has seen a robust expansion in the past few years. Market growth is anticipated to rise from $3.27 billion in 2024 to $3.48 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The significant growth in the past can be credited to the development in ergonomic design, rising environmental consciousness, demands from both professional and DIY sectors, advancements in roller technology, and consumer inclination towards specialized rollers.

The market for paint rollers is anticipated to experience robust growth in the ensuing years. An estimated growth to $4.79 billion in 2029 is predicted, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. Factors such as emerging markets expansion, improved marketing tactics, preference for ergonomic, customizable and versatile items, as well as demand from professional painters are contributing to this growth during the forecast period. Key trends during this time are expected to be material advancement, ergonomic designs, green and environmentally friendly products, cutting-edge painting technologies, and the rise in DIY and home improvement activities.

Download a free sample of the paint rollers market report:



What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Paint Rollers Market?

The anticipated surge in commercial infrastructure development is likely to propel the paint rollers market. Commercial infrastructure development involves the construction and enhancement of primary services aimed at improving the quality of commercial properties like malls, complexes, retail shops, and other similar projects. Paint rollers, due to their ability to cover vast spaces in a lesser span of time compared to traditional paint brushes, are extensively utilized in commercial properties. Consider the stats from Coldwell Banker Richard Ellis (CBRE), a US-based commercial real estate services and investment firm, which predicts an annual commercial real estate investment of over $47 billion in China in 2022. Moreover, commercial real estate investment had a robust recovery from 2021, recording a 33% increase in total transaction volume, reaching 40.22 billion. It is also forecasted to experience a growth of 10% to 20% in the ensuing years. Office developments commanded the most substantial portion in the commercial property market, making up 37%. Hence, the increased demand for commercial infrastructure projects is fueling the expansion in the paint rollers market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Paint Rollers Market?

Major players in the Paint Rollers include:

. The Sherwin Williams Company

. Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

. Benjamin Moore & Co

. The Wooster Brush Company

. Gordon Corporation Ltd.

. Hamilton Acorn Ltd.

. N.S. Tools Co Ltd.

. Shur Line LLC.

. Monterey Mill

. Purdy Company

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Paint Rollers Industry?

Leading businesses in the paint rollers market, such as Prominent Paints, are concentrating on the creation of advanced technological solutions like the groundbreaking Neuklad range. This range addresses numerous vital industry requirements and is used for forward-thinking, environmentally friendly packaging solutions across several sectors including food, e-commerce, and retail. In fact, in August 2024, Prominent Paints, an architectural paint firm rooted in South Africa, introduced the Neuklad range. Their goal was to transform the painting process by incorporating innovative features and sustainable practices. This new range of products is designed to cater to the increasing demand for high-quality, eco-friendly paints offering exceptional coverage and durability. The Neuklad range highlights simple application, fast-drying times, and a plethora of finishes catering to a wide array of customer preferences. Prominent Paints, by emphasizing on environmental sustainability, is not just meeting industry demands but also positioning themselves as a top player in the market. They are catering to professional painters and DIY enthusiasts alike who are seeking trustworthy and eco-conscious painting solutions.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Paint Rollers Market Segments

The paint rollers market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Woven, Knit

2) By Pile Depth: Shorter Pile, Medium Pile, High Pile

3) By Fabric: Synthetic, Blended

4) By Application: Construction, Appliances, Furniture, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Subsegments:

1) By Woven: Polyester, Lambswool, Microfiber, Nylon

2) By Knit: Foam, Fabric

View the full paint rollers market report:



Which Regions Are Dominating The Paint Rollers Market Landscape?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led in the paint rollers market and its growth projection is positive. The report on the paint rollers market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Paint Rollers Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Paints And Coatings Global Market Report 2025

report/paints-and-coatings-global-market-report

Surface Active Agents Global Market Report 2025

report/surface-active-agents-global-market-report

Synthetic Pigments Global Market Report 2025

report/synthetic-pigments-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: