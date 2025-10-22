Plumbing Fixtures And Fittings Market Size Worth $153.95 Billion By 2029 - Exclusive Report By TBRC

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- How Much Is The Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Worth?There has been a significant expansion in the market size of plumbing fixtures and fittings in the past few years. Anticipated to rise from $106.73 billion in 2024 to $114.31 billion in 2025, the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is expected to hit 7.1%. The surge noticed during the historical duration is due to factors such as urbanization, infrastructure evolution, a boom in housing and construction, innovative designs, regulations concerning water efficiency, and an increase in health and hygiene cognizance among consumers.

In the upcoming years, the market for plumbing fixtures and fittings is projected to undergo significant expansion. It is predicted to escalate to a worth of $153.95 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. Factors contributing to this growth over the forecast period include competitive advancements and innovation, the progression of regulatory standards, economic fluctuations, the effect of market globalization, and consumer inclination towards aesthetics. Key trends during this period encompass intelligent and linked fixtures, water-saving solutions, emphasis on design and aesthetics, attention to health and hygiene, and a move towards modularity and customization.

What Are The Factors Driving The Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market?

The global drive towards sewerage treatment in response to rising water needs is fuelling the growth of the market for plumbing fixtures and fittings, purchased or leased by entities or individuals. The need for effective sewerage treatment encourages the demand for innovative and efficient plumbing products, as they are critical in promoting sustainable wastewater management and sanitation infrastructure. For example, in May 2023, the United Nations' France-based subsidiary, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, reported that around the world, 2 billion people or 26% of the population lack access to safe drinking water, and 3.6 billion people or 46% do not have properly managed sanitation. Annually, between two and three billion people face water shortages for at least one month, and it is projected that by 2050, the number of urban dwellers experiencing water scarcity will be between 1.7–2.4 billion people. Thus, factors such as population growth, increasing water scarcity, and urbanization are propelling the expansion of the plumbing fixtures and fittings market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market?

Major players in the Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings include:

. Masco Corporation

. Kohler Co

. TOTO Ltd.

. LIXIL Group

. Geberit

. Jacuzzi

. Grundfos

. Roca Sanitario

. Moen

. American Standard

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market?

Key enterprises in the market for plumbing fixtures and fittings are prioritizing the creation of soaking tubs, aimed at boosting user satisfaction, aesthetic enhancement, relaxation, and the introduction of unique designs and materials in line with the preferences and sustainability expectations of contemporary consumers. Essentially, soaking tubs are deeper versions of bathtubs invented for providing a complete body immersion spa-like experience which is therapeutic and soothing. Unlike regular bathtubs, soaking tubs generally have greater depth and width, thus offering users the luxury of a comfortable soak and an at-home spa-like experience. To illustrate, Cabuchon Inc, headquartered in the UK, debuted their Futari two-person soaking tub in June 2023. The Futari tub leverages sharply inclined sidewalls to upgrade the soaking experience but without enlarging its footprint, thereby making it a suitable choice for bathrooms with space constraints. It is equipped with inbuilt seating which enables bath users to assume an upright, semi-seated position, guaranteeing utmost comfort during utilization.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Share?

The plumbing fixtures and fittings market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Bathtub, Sinks, Toilets, Showers, Taps, Drains

2) By Distribution: Online, Offline

3) By Application: New Construction, Repair And Remodel

4) By Material Type: Vitreous China, Metal, Plastic

5) By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Subsegments:

1) By Bathtub: Freestanding Bathtub, Alcove Bathtub, Corner Bathtub, Drop-In Bathtub, Whirlpool Bathtub

2) By Sinks: Drop-in Sink, Undermount Sink, Vessel Sink, Farmhouse Sink, Wall-mounted Sink

3) By Toilets: One-piece Toilet, Two-piece Toilet, Wall-mounted Toilet, Smart Toilet

4) By Showers: Showerheads, Shower Panels, Shower Doors, Shower Bases

5) By Taps: Kitchen Taps, Bathroom Taps, Commercial Taps, Sensor Taps

6) By Drains: Floor Drains, Shower Drains, Sink Drains, Grease Traps

What Are The Regional Trends In The Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific held the leading position in the plumbing fixtures and fittings market. This market report includes various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

