Nonresidential Building Construction Market: Future Demand And Top Key Players Analysis 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Nonresidential Building Construction Market Through 2025?The size of the nonresidential building construction market has experienced consistent growth over the past few years. It is projected to rise from $3016.2 billion in 2024 to $3087.58 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4%. The expansion during the historical phase is the result of robust economic evolution in burgeoning markets, a context of low-interest rates, and the rapid increase in aged populations.

In the coming years, the nonresidential building construction market is anticipated to experience stable growth. By 2029, it is projected to reach $3589.99 billion with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%. Reasons for this growth in the forecasted period include a rapidly expanding urban populace, population increase, growth in disposable income, higher government spending on infrastructure development, and the restarting of office work post COVID-19. Key trends that will dominate the forecast period are green building projects, the employment of autonomous construction vehicles, an increase in modular construction, adoption of advanced building materials for enhanced construction efficiency, construction robotics, and the surge in 3D construction printing.

Download a free sample of the nonresidential building construction market report:



What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Nonresidential Building Construction Market?

The expectation is that the rapid surge in urban population will lead to a higher need for new residential and commercial structures within the forecast time frame. As suggested by the UN World Urbanization Prospects report, globally, an estimated majority of the world's population, about 60%, will be residing in cities by 2050. As a result, substantial opportunities are anticipated in Asian nations like Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines, which are seeing a rise in export-oriented manufacturing. As per the World Bank, the urban demographic in South Asia is anticipated to increase by 250 million by the year 2030. This swift urbanization is set to escalate the demand for new infrastructure, stimulating the non-residential building construction market within the predicted timeframe.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Nonresidential Building Construction Market?

Major players in the Nonresidential Building Construction include:

. China State Construction Engineering Co., Ltd.

. Shanghai Construction Group Co., Ltd.

. Hochtief AG

. Vinci S.A.

. Bouygues SA

. Greenland Holding Group

. Skanska Group

. Obayashi Corporation

. AECOM

. Bechtel Corporation.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Nonresidential Building Construction Market In The Globe?

A rise in the adoption of eco-friendly building methods has been noticed among construction firms that specialize in building infrastructure, for the purpose of creating cost-effective, energy-efficient structures and lowering construction expenses. Green building pertains to the utilization of sustainable building materials and methods to develop buildings that are energy efficient and have negligible environmental footprint. The World Green Building Trends Survey reveals that nearly 60% of building firms worldwide are engaged in green building projects. Accreditations such as the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) support these firms in creating sustainable, high-performing residential and commercial structures while granting an array of advantages ranging from tax cuts to promotional prospects. In the UK, there's a widespread use of eco-friendly building materials including natural paints and steel beams made from recycled materials. Further, innovative green building methods like cross-ventilation for a natural surrounding, green building software like the Construction Suite for maintaining green standards, and management tools like Green Globes are being employed within the building sector.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Nonresidential Building Construction Market

The nonresidential building construction market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Institutional Buildings, Commercial Buildings

2) By Building Type: Non-Residential Smart Buildings, Traditional Buildings

3) By End-User Sector: Private, Public

Subsegments:

1) By Institutional Buildings: Educational Institutions (Schools, Universities), Healthcare Facilities (Hospitals, Clinics), Government Buildings (Courthouses, Municipal Buildings), Religious Buildings (Churches, Temples)

2) By Commercial Buildings: Office Buildings, Retail Stores And Shopping Centers, Hotels And Hospitality Facilities, Warehouses And Distribution Centers

View the full nonresidential building construction market report:



Global Nonresidential Building Construction Market - Regional Insights

Leading the non-residential building construction market in 2024 was the Asia-Pacific region, with North America in second place. The market report encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. The projected growth status reveals an upward trend.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Nonresidential Building Construction Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Foundation Structure And Building Exterior Contractors Global Market Report 2025

report/foundation-structure-and-building-exterior-contractors-global-market-report

Building Material And Garden Equipment And Supplies Dealers Global Market Report 2025

report/building-material-and-garden-equipment-and-supplies-dealers-global-market-report

Building Inspection Services Global Market Report 2025

report/building-inspection-services-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: