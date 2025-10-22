Multifamily Housing Construction (Apartments) Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments With The Latest Updates

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Multifamily Housing Construction (Apartments) Market Through 2025?The market size for construction of multifamily housing like apartments has witnessed vigorous growth in the recent past. It is projected to expand from a valuation of $851.09 billion in 2024 to approximately $918.51 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The sturdy growth observed in the historic period is a result of varying demographic trends, the state of the economy, and the pace of urbanization, along with factors such as fluctuating interest rates, financing options, the dynamics of the rental market, and social and cultural changes.

In the coming years, the market size for multifamily housing construction, specifically apartments, is anticipated to experience significant growth. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%, it's forecasted to reach a value of $1352.6 billion by 2029. This upward trend can be linked to a number of factors such as shifting work and living styles, financial constraints, the adoption of sustainable and environmentally friendly building methods, urban renewals and diverse projects, demographic shifts, as well as an aging population. Key trends expected in this forecast period comprise the incorporation of technology into residential areas, urbanization accompanied by mixed-use development, amenities with integrated technology, adaptable and flexible spaces, as well as design focused on wellness and health.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Multifamily Housing Construction (Apartments) Market?

The increase in population is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the multi-family housing construction market, which typically caters to apartments. Population growth, defined as the yearly average change in the population size of a specific country, territory, or geographical area, tends to necessitate the accommodation of larger numbers of people. This, in turn, prompts a surge in multi-family housing construction. For example, the global population hit 8 billion in November 2022, according to the United Nations, a US-based intergovernmental organization, representing a crucial landmark in human evolution. The jump from 7 to 8 billion took 12 years, and it is predicted that reaching 9 billion will take around 15 years, until 2037. Consequently, this growth in population is instigating the upswing of the multi-family housing construction market.

Which Players Dominate The Multifamily Housing Construction (Apartments) Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Multifamily Housing Construction (Apartments) include:

. PulteGroup Inc.

. Turner Construction Company

. AECOM Technology Corporation

. Greystar Real Estate Partners LLC

. Balfour Beatty US

. The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company

. Skanska USA Inc.

. Gilbane Building Company

. Lendlease Corporation

. The Michaels Organization LLC

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Multifamily Housing Construction (Apartments) Market?

The trend of sustainability is gaining increasing attention in the sector of multi-family housing construction. To maintain their market position, corporations dealing in this sector are incorporating new forms of technology. For instance, SilverDoor, a company that offers serviced apartments and is based in the UK, unveiled in November 2023 a carbon calculator specifically intended for the serviced apartment segment. The Carbon Calculator estimates CO2 emissions per-night based on individual building data, enabling users to evaluate how their housing choices impact the environment. Users have the option to compare the carbon emissions of serviced apartments to those of hotels of similar capacity, using data sourced from the Cornell Hotel Sustainability Benchmarking Index to provide an overarching benchmark. Accommodation operators can readily enter their emissions data which the calculator processes, yielding results specific to various apartment categories like studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments. To accurately calculate CO2 emissions, this tool employs a unique approach that takes into account various elements such as power consumption, water use, and the management of laundry.

Global Multifamily Housing Construction (Apartments) Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The multifamily housing construction (apartments) market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Construction Activity: New Construction, Repair And Maintenance, Refurbishment And Demolition

2) By Cost Type: Construction Materials, Construction Equipment, Construction Services

3) By Application: Owned, Rental

Subsegments:

1) By New Construction: Ground-Up Construction, Modular Construction, High-Rise Apartments, Low-Rise Apartments

2) By Repair and Maintenance: Routine Maintenance, Emergency Repairs, Preventive Maintenance

3) By Refurbishment and Demolition: Renovation and Remodeling, Structural Upgrades, Demolition of Existing Structures, Site Preparation for New Development

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Multifamily Housing Construction (Apartments) Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for multifamily housing construction (apartments). It is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid growth in this market during the forthcoming period. The market report explores various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

