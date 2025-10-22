BJP, JD(U) Slam Tejashwi Yadav's Job Pledges As 'False And Misleading'

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 22 (IANS) As the election fever heats up in Bihar, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, branding him“corrupt, nepotistic, and a plunderer.”

Rai accused the RJD and its leadership of looting Bihar and oppressing the poor during their previous regimes.

“During their rule, there was a scam even for the milk meant for children. The RJD government snatched the rights of the poor through the fodder scam -- and people still remember it,” he alleged.

The Union Minister claimed that several scams, including the fodder scam, were carried out under RJD's rule and accused Tejashwi Yadav of misleading the public with false promises.

“Tejashwi Yadav repeatedly lies, but the people of Bihar will not tolerate it anymore. This time, his chapter will be completely wiped out,” Rai said.

Highlighting the NDA's achievements, Rai asserted that the NDA government has steered Bihar and the nation onto the path of development.

“The public can clearly see the difference between the corrupt past and today's progress,” he added.

His remarks came soon after Tejashwi Yadav made a series of major poll promises -- including the regularization of contractual employees and Jivika Didis -- while targeting both Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the BJP.“Contractual employees are forced to work for less than half their entitled salary and live under constant job insecurity, as they can be removed anytime without notice,” Tejashwi Yadav said.

Joining the attack, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary questioned Tejashwi's credibility, pointing to his family's long tenure in power.“Tejashwi Yadav's father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, and mother ruled Bihar for 15 years, but they couldn't even provide one lakh jobs,” Choudhary said.

He also accused Lalu Prasad of corruption, saying,“He was the chancellor of 'charwaha vidyalaya' and was convicted in the fodder scam. He also snatched the lands of minorities and backward-class people through the land-for-job scam.”

Meanwhile, JD(U) spokesperson and MLC Neeraj Kumar dismissed Tejashwi's announcements as ill-informed and misleading.

“Tejashwi Yadav has very little understanding of contractual employees and Jivika Didis. The Nitish Kumar government has already ensured that funds sanctioned for outsourcing companies reach employees directly. Moreover, under Nitish Kumar's leadership, around 31 lakh Jivika Didis have become Lakhpatis, empowered both socially and economically,” he said.