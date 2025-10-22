403
Erdogan, Qatari emir hold official talks in Doha
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha on Wednesday as part of an official state visit.
Erdogan arrived in the Qatari capital on Tuesday following his trip to Kuwait, responding to an invitation from the emir.
The leaders held a private, one-on-one meeting at the Amiri Diwan in Doha. After their discussion, delegations from both Türkiye and Qatar are scheduled to conduct broader talks and participate in a signing ceremony for a series of bilateral agreements.
The two nations maintain robust relations, underpinned by strong political, economic, and defense ties. Their defense cooperation is highlighted by the Tariq Bin Ziyad military base in Doha, which has been operational since 2015.
In recent months, Türkiye and Qatar have also collaborated on humanitarian initiatives and peace support efforts in Gaza.
Doha marks the second stop of Erdogan’s three-day Gulf tour, which will also include Oman.
