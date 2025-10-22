403
India’s Central Bank Pushes for Rupee Settlement
(MENAFN) India's central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), is taking steps to strengthen the value of the rupee and facilitate easier trade with its international partners.
According to government sources, as reported by a news agency, the bank is focusing on reducing reliance on the US dollar in transactions, aiming to establish direct rupee exchange rates.
Traditionally, many currencies, including the rupee, set their value by referencing the US dollar, but RBI seeks to change this dynamic for the long-term stability of the currency.
In its effort to enhance the rupee’s global role, the RBI is working on developing reference exchange rates for countries like Mauritius, as reported by a media outlet.
These initiatives are part of India’s broader strategy to promote the rupee as a more widely accepted currency in international trade.
India has already formed free-trade agreements with more than twelve countries and trade blocs, including recent deals with the UK, Australia, and the UAE.
New Delhi is also in ongoing talks with several other nations, including the US, to expand such agreements.
This month, the RBI unveiled plans to create reference exchange rates for the UAE dirham and Indonesian rupiah, according to the media outlet.
Additionally, India is actively pushing for the rupee to be used in invoicing during its trade negotiations.
Some refiners in India have already begun paying for Russian oil using Chinese yuan instead of the US dollar, signaling a move towards bypassing traditional dollar-dominated transactions.
In the same vein, the RBI has proposed allowing Indian banks to extend credit in rupees to businesses in neighboring countries and establishing official exchange rates for the currencies of major trading partners.
