Putin’s Envoy Denies Reports on Canceled Summit with Trump
(MENAFN) Kirill Dmitriev, Russia's special economic envoy, has rejected claims that a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, scheduled for Budapest, has been canceled.
His response came after multiple US media outlets reported an anonymous White House official who suggested there were no plans for such a summit "in the immediate future."
Some media outlets took this statement to imply that the meeting was either called off or postponed without a set timeline.
Dmitriev, who heads Russia's sovereign wealth fund (RDIF), addressed the issue on social media, refuting the interpretation of the statement and clarifying that preparations for the summit are still ongoing.
He specifically took issue with the headline from Financial Times that read, “Trump and Putin cancel Budapest summit over Ukraine.”
Dmitriev emphasized that the comment about the "immediate future" was being misrepresented to undermine the scheduled meeting.
Dmitriev, who accompanied President Putin during his rare face-to-face talks with Trump in Alaska this past August, has also participated in key US-Russia discussions, including a meeting in Riyadh earlier this year.
Following their phone conversation last week, both leaders agreed to meet in Budapest at a date to be determined.
However, President Trump, speaking from the Oval Office on Tuesday, stated he had not yet “made a determination” about the summit. He added that he did not want the event to turn into “a wasted time.”
