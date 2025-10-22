403
Lavrov Stresses Need to Address Root Cause of Ukraine War
(MENAFN) Moscow remains steadfast in its goal of securing a lasting peace with Ukraine and tackling the "root causes" of the ongoing conflict, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Lavrov's comments, made on Tuesday, appear to be a response to recent shifts in US President Donald Trump's rhetoric.
Over the weekend, Trump advocated for an immediate cessation of hostilities along the existing front lines, urging both parties to "leave it the way it is right now" and negotiate "something later on."
Lavrov emphasized that Russia's stance has not changed since the discussions held with Trump in Alaska.
The consensus reached during those talks, which Trump clearly articulated, called for a long-term, sustainable peace rather than a temporary, ineffective ceasefire.
"Russia hasn’t changed its position compared to the understandings reached during lengthy negotiations [in Alaska] – the consensus reached back then, which President Trump succinctly formulated when he said that a long-term, sustainable peace is needed, not an immediate, pointless ceasefire," Lavrov stated.
Moscow remains "fully committed" to this approach, the foreign minister reaffirmed, further emphasizing that he communicated this position to US officials during a conversation with Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday.
Lavrov strongly rejected the recent US calls to "stop immediately" and "let history judge," asserting that such measures would not lead to lasting peace.
