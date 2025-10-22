403
Trump Warns Hamas if Truce Breached
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump warned he would “eradicate” Hamas should the group fail to honor the ceasefire arrangement with Israel.
Speaking to reporters at the White House on Monday, he said he would give Hamas “a little chance” to comply with the deal.
Trump insisted the parties had reached an understanding — “We made a deal with Hamas that they’re going to be very good, they’re going to behave,” Trump said — and added that noncompliance would prompt forceful action: “And if they’re not, we’re going to go and we’re going to eradicate them. If we have to, they’ll be eradicated.”
Earlier in October, Israel and the Palestinian militant organisation accepted a truce under Trump’s 20 point peace framework.
Violence resurfaced on Sunday when a Palestinian assault that killed two Israeli soldiers provoked Israeli air raids that left at least 28 people dead in Gaza, though both Israel and Hamas later reaffirmed their commitment to the ceasefire scheme.
Gaza’s internal strife has further destabilised the already battered territory, with clashes between Hamas and rival factions.
According to media outlets, the group killed at least 32 men over the weekend. In response, Trump threatened to “go in and kill” Hamas.
The peace plan requires the group to disarm and relinquish control of Gaza, although they are currently serving as a security force there “for a period of time.”
