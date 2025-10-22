Investa To Lead A New Era Of Accessible Options Trading At The London Investor Show 2025

- CEO Alec Beasley to demystify options trading for UK investors -

London - Investa, the UK's first zero-commission options trading app (other fees may apply), will champion education and inclusivity in options trading at The London Investor Show 2025.



On Friday, 24th October, Alec Beasley, CEO and co-founder of Investa, will appear on the OpenStage Theatre (11:05am – 11:35am) to present“Speculate, Hedge, and Earn Income with Options.” In his session, he'll highlight options trading strategies and explain how Investa is empowering UK investors to participate more confidently in this asset class, one that's hugely popular in the U.S. but has remained underdeveloped in the UK due to many barriers to entry. Drawing on his extensive experience as a former Citi Equity Derivatives Sales Associate, Beasley brings deep market knowledge and insights that will help make options trading more approachable for private investors.



Investa will return to the stage at 12:30pm in the Auditorium for The Lunchtime Summit, a panel discussion chaired by James Baxter-Derrington of The Telegraph. Beasley will join Holly Mead, freelance journalist and former Deputy Money Editor of The Times, and Clem Chambers, a contributing market commentator for Solomon Global, to explore“What Would a £74 Billion Cash Injection Do to UK Markets?” and will provide a unique perspective on market dynamics and the potential impact on private investors.

The Investa app is designed for on-the-go traders seeking a level playing field and access to the same opportunities professionals have enjoyed for years. It provides an intuitive interface and removes jargon, complex options chains, and commissions. The Early Access Launch of its second fundraise on Crowdcube went live on Monday, 20th October. Visit the Investa page on Crowdcube 1 for more information.

“Our aim with Investa is to give UK investors a clearer and more accessible way to trade options,” said Alec Beasley, CEO of Investa.“We've designed the platform to remove the friction points and hidden costs, so that investors can navigate the market more confidently. Investa's goal is to make the trading experience as straightforward as buying shares. The London Investor Show is the perfect platform to showcase this approach and introduce UK investors to a simpler way of engaging with options trading.”

“Private investors come to The London Investor Show for specialist insights and new opportunities. With Investa, they're getting both. The team's Citi background and fintech expertise give them a deep understanding of what UK investors want and the ability to finally make options trading here as accessible as it is in the U.S.,” said Lisa Campbell, founder of Investor Conferences (UK) Ltd.



Join Investa at the London Investor Show 2025

The London Investor Show is taking place on Friday, 24th October 2025 at Novotel London West. Don't miss the chance to gain valuable insights and network with peers and industry leaders. Get complimentary tickets using the Investa code.



For more information about Investa, visit the website at:

About Investa



Investa has built the UK's first zero-commission options trading app for on-the-go traders. Founded by ex-Citi options brokers who understand the challenges faced by non-US investors and developed by the co-founder of Freetrade (Ian Fuller), Investa aims to level the playing field for private investors by providing an accessible way to trade both stocks and options.

What makes Investa different from other trading apps?

The platform has been designed specifically with options traders in mind and removes the jargon, complex options chains, and commissions to deliver an intuitive and straightforward trading experience. Unlike traditional platforms, Investa focuses on clarity and accessibility:



Zero commission (other fees apply)

Cash accounts only, with no margin

Jargon-free terminology and simplified“options cards” that aim to strip away complexity An intuitive interface that has been designed for the on-the-go trader



Investa is a trading name of Investa Markets Ltd, which is an appointed representative of Richdale Brokers & Financial Services Ltd, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN: 1008437). In this capacity, it is permitted to perform the reception and transmission of orders. Investa does not provide investment advice. Individuals should seek advice from a suitably licensed and independent professional advisor.

Visit the website for more information:

Download the app here.

Disclaimer: Capital at risk. All investments carry a varying degree of risk and it's important you understand the nature of these. The value of your investments can go up or down and you may get back less than your original investment. Options are complex products and not suitable for all investors. Please review Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options prior to engaging in options trading. Fees may apply.

About the London Investor Show

The London Investor Show was launched in 2010 with the sole aim of providing independent investment training and education to private investors and traders in the UK. Alongside Media Partners, MoneyWeek, the London Investor Show delivers this information through a one-day, live event and exhibition – with workshops, seminars, panel sessions, live debates, company presentations and interviews. The London Investor Show, and sister event, the London Trader Show, take place on the same day in the same venue – delegates with a ticket to one event can visit all events.

Friday, 24th October at Novotel London West, W6 8DR. Doors open at 9.30 am and close at 5.00 pm.

For more information, please visit:

1 Crowdcube disclaimer: Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you are unlikely to be protected if something goes wrong. Take 2 mins to learn more: