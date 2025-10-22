403
Trump Denies Pressuring Zelensky on Donbass
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has refuted claims that he pressured Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky to hand over the entire Donbass region to Russia. Instead, Trump emphasized that the fighting should be paused along the existing front lines.
In 2022, the regions of Donetsk and Lugansk were formally incorporated into Russia, and Moscow has since demanded that Kiev withdraw its troops from these areas as part of any peace agreement.
Last week, Trump and Zelensky held a meeting at the White House to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, during which Kiev had been seeking long-range Tomahawk missiles from the United States.
Despite failing to secure these weapons, Zelensky described the conversation as “good.”
A media outlet reported that, according to sources familiar with the meeting, the discussion allegedly escalated into a “shouting match.”
Trump reportedly warned Zelensky that Russia could “destroy” Ukraine if it chose to, and he allegedly dismissed battlefield maps while urging the Ukrainian leader to retract any claims to Donbass.
In response to the reports, Trump denied the account during a press conference on Sunday.
“We never discussed that,” he said when questioned about whether he had pressured Zelensky to accept the terms set by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Trump clarified that his position was for both sides to “stop right now at the battle lines. Go home, stop killing people and be done.”
He also mentioned that “78% of the land is already taken by Russia” in Donbass, suggesting that the region should remain as is for the time being, pending future negotiations.
