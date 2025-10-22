403
Google Opens Door for Pixel Enthusiasts to Test Unreleased Smartphones
(MENAFN) Google is opening an exclusive door for a handful of its most dedicated Pixel enthusiasts to test unreleased smartphones under strict confidentiality, media reports. Through its Pixel Superfans program, the tech giant aims to recruit 15 non-employees to evaluate upcoming devices, including the highly anticipated Pixel 11.
Participants will face stringent conditions, signing a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) and using specially designed cases to keep the prototypes’ appearance completely hidden. While product testing is routine in the industry, it is unusual for a major player like Google to invite the public—even a select few—into its usually secretive pre-launch process.
To qualify for this rare opportunity, superfans must demonstrate extensive knowledge of the Pixel lineup and provide insightful feedback for improvements. The company frames the initiative as a chance to “help shape a Pixel phone currently in development.”
Historically, the Pixel Superfans community has offered perks such as freebies and exclusive event access, but this device testing program marks the most significant benefit ever extended to its members.
Google aims to gather critical user feedback ahead of the Pixel 11’s scheduled release in August 2026. Meanwhile, the more budget-friendly Pixel 10a is expected to hit the market in spring 2026.
Past leaks have challenged Google’s product secrecy, prompting the company to implement robust safeguards, including unique hardware identifiers and binding legal agreements, to ensure prototypes do not surface online.
Fans interested in joining the Superfans community can apply, though the approval process may take several weeks. Google has yet to announce when the official selection phase will begin.
