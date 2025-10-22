403
Japanese government says Trump will come to Japan for three-day visit
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump is scheduled to arrive in Japan on Monday for a three-day visit, the Japanese government announced on Wednesday.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Trump will hold meetings with Emperor Naruhito and newly elected Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi during his stay, as stated by reports.
The upcoming trip marks Trump’s first visit to Japan in nearly six years. Takaichi, who won the leadership contest for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on 4 October, officially assumed office as Japan’s first female prime minister on Tuesday, taking over from Shigeru Ishiba.
"President Trump's visit is an extremely meaningful opportunity to further strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance," Kihara said, adding that Takaichi’s administration "sincerely welcomes" the trip.
On Monday, Trump noted that he will also meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea "in a couple of weeks." He added that his Asia tour this week will include visits to Malaysia, Japan, and "a couple of others."
Meanwhile, Malaysia is preparing to host an ASEAN summit from 26 to 28 October, which is expected to be attended by Trump and his delegation, as stated by reports.
