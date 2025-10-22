403
Romania’s intelligence thwarts sabotage operation by Russia
(MENAFN) Romania’s Intelligence Service (SRI) announced Tuesday that it successfully disrupted a sabotage attempt allegedly orchestrated by Russian operatives on Romanian territory.
The operation involved two Ukrainian nationals acting “under the direct coordination of Russian operatives,” who tried to plant incendiary devices disguised as parcels at the Bucharest offices of Nova Post, a Ukrainian courier company, according to reports.
The SRI said the attempted attack occurred on October 14-15, when the suspects crossed into Romania from Poland and left two packages containing improvised explosive and incendiary devices. The explosives, hidden inside car parts and headphones, were designed for remote detonation.
Specialized SRI teams detected and neutralized the devices before they could be triggered, averting what authorities described as a potential “intentional or accidental ignition.” Preliminary forensic analysis showed the packages contained thermite and barium nitrate, substances previously associated with sabotage operations linked to Russian intelligence in Europe. The suspects also used “counter-surveillance techniques typical of intelligence services,” the agency noted.
Evidence gathered during the investigation indicates that the two individuals were part of a broader Russian-controlled network targeting European infrastructure, with prior attempts reportedly aimed at Nova Post facilities in other countries.
Meanwhile, Poland recently detained eight individuals suspected of preparing acts of sabotage, according to Prime Minister Donald Tusk, with arrests carried out by the Internal Security Agency across various regions of the country.
