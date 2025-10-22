BW Energy: Invitation To Q3 2025 Results Presentation 28 October

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Invitation to Q3 2025 results presentation 28 October

BW Energy will release its third quarter 2025 results on Tuesday, 28 October at 07:00 CET.

A conference call followed by Q&A will be hosted by CEO Carl K. Arnet, CFO Thomas Young and COO Brice Morlot the same day at 14:00 CET.

About BW Energy:

BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing production facilities to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The Company's assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine licence offshore Gabon, 100% interest in the Golfinho and Camarupim fields, a 76.5% interest in the BM-ES-23 block, a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil, a 95% interest in the Kudu field in Namibia, all operated by BW Energy. In addition, BW Energy holds approximately 6.6% of the common shares in Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. and a 20% non-operating interest in the onshore Petroleum Exploration License 73 ("PEL 73") in Namibia. Total net 2P+2C reserves and resources were 599 million barrels of oil equivalent at the start of 2025.