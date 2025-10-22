Lorawan® Deployments And Applications For Smart Cities Expand Fastest-Growing LPWAN Technology For Smart City Use Cases

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LoRa Alliance® to Participate in Smart City Expo World Congress with Exhibit, Sitewide Deployment, Hands-on Demos and an Industry Reception

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LoRa Alliance ®, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN ® standard for internet of things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), today announced that the smart cities market is experiencing continued strong growth on the back of a rapidly expanding set of use cases. The Alliance will showcase these developments at its fourth consecutive Smart Cities Expo World Congress (SCEWC) on Stand 62 in Hall 2, alongside several of its member companies, which will share their smart city solutions and success stories.









“The need and desire to make cities smart continues unabated,” said Alper Yegin, CEO of the LoRa Alliance.“LoRaWAN is supporting this need globally with LPWAN technology that is unmatched in the urban environment in terms of performance and ease of use. Several recent announcements, such as Minol-ZENNER's integration of 10 million LoRaWAN sensors into its network, Tata Communications' 360,000+ LoRaWAN-enabled smart streetlights across India achieving 27% energy savings, and LORIOT Verso and Plenom's noise management system reducing noise by 20%, underscore LoRaWAN's momentum in this market. We're excited to bring the ecosystem together at SCEWC to show why LoRaWAN is the leading choice for smart city IoT deployments and how“This is the time for cities.”

SMART CITY EXPO WORLD CONGRESS 2025

ONSITE DEPLOYMENT

inBiot will deploy an on-site LoRaWAN network at Fira Barcelona and install air quality sensors across the halls to monitor indoor air quality throughout the venue.“It's an honor for inBiot to contribute to Smart City Expo World Congress by monitoring indoor air quality across the venue. Through our MICA devices connected via LoRaWAN, we aim to demonstrate how real-time environmental data supports healthier, smarter and more sustainable buildings and cities,” said Xabi Aláez, CEO and Co-founder at inBiot. Visit inBiot in the LoRa Alliance stand to experience the impact of LoRaWAN in action.



Find these LoRa Alliance members at the LoRa Alliance Booth – Stand 62, Hall 2:



inBiot will demo its LoRaWAN-enabled devices and platforms that provide real-time insights into key air quality parameters, helping facility managers and city administrators make data-driven decisions to improve indoor environments.

IoTech empowers smart cities with end-to-end IoT solutions, enhancing operations and reducing costs across water, energy, waste, mobility, environment, and infrastructure through secure, scalable, real-time applications.

Kerlink empowers smart cities with reliable LoRaWAN gateways and network management solutions, enabling smart lighting, waste management, parking, and environmental monitoring applications.

Kudzu Technologies will showcase the Kudzu Analytics platform for monitoring, maintaining, and certifying LoRaWAN network quality-especially critical for smart city, utility, and infrastructure deployments.

Miromico AG will demo its miro Insight Lux battery-less indoor room monitor for temperature, humidity, CO2, and door and window status, which uses Dracula's OPV Technology for energy harvesting.

Thermokon will showcase innovative smart sensing solutions for building and room monitoring, highlighting real-time data insights that enhance energy efficiency, comfort, and sustainability.

X-LOGIC will share its IoT LoRaWAN-driven end-to-end solution for smart metering, smart street lighting and smart manhole monitoring. ZENNER empowers smart cities with IoT-driven water management, LoRaWAN connectivity, and digital infrastructure solutions for sustainability, efficiency, and urban resilience.

Visit these LoRa Alliance members on the exhibit floor to learn about the latest technology updates, use cases, and deployment stories. Members will share information to help end users improve and future-proof smart city applications using LoRaWAN. Additionally, the following members will showcase their LoRaWAN solutions in stand-alone booths: BH Technologies, DecentLab, Itron, Milesight and SEEED Technology.

LoRa ALLIANCE RECEPTION

The Alliance will also host an evening of networking and celebration on Wednesday, November 5, from 17:00 to 19:00 in Stand 62, Hall 2. The reception will feature a brief welcome from Yegin and remarks from its sponsors. It will offer the opportunity to connect with Alliance leadership, fellow members, and industry peers.

