Trump Holds Phone Talks with India’s Modi
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a critical phone conversation addressing trade and other pressing issues, officials confirmed Wednesday.
Modi expressed gratitude for the call and extended warm Diwali wishes on the social media platform X, operated by a US-based company.
“Thank you, President Trump, for your phone call and warm Diwali greetings,” Modi said. The Hindu festival of lights, celebrated across India on Monday, marks a time of renewal and hope.
“On this festival of lights, may our two great democracies continue to illuminate the world with hope and stand united against terrorism in all its forms,” Modi added.
Trump described their discussion as highly positive, noting a strong focus on trade matters during the Oval Office briefing.
“We talked about a lot of things, but mostly the world of trade,” he stated.
Addressing India’s energy relationship with Russia, Trump remarked, “He (Modi) is not going to buy much oil from Russia. He wants to see that (Russia-Ukraine) war end as much as I do.”
Since 2022, India has sharply increased its imports of discounted Russian crude oil, becoming a major buyer despite international sanctions imposed on Moscow.
Turning to regional security, Trump emphasized progress in South Asia: “I think the fact that trade was involved, I was able to talk about that — and we have no war with Pakistan and India, and that was a very, very good thing."
Earlier this year in May, India and Pakistan, both nuclear-armed neighbors, engaged in a brief four-day border conflict that concluded with a ceasefire announced by Trump on May 10.
The phone call signals continued high-level engagement between the two democracies amid global economic and geopolitical tensions.
