Study Uncovers Alarming Flaws in Leading AI News Assistants
(MENAFN) A comprehensive investigation led by Norway’s public broadcaster NRK, in collaboration with 21 other public media outlets, has uncovered alarming flaws in large language model-based AI assistants—including ChatGPT, Copilot, Perplexity, and Gemini—which produced significant factual or sourcing errors in 45% of their news-related answers.
The findings, detailed in a report released Wednesday by NRK Beta, reveal that nearly half of all AI-generated responses contained at least one major mistake. The most common problem was inaccurate or missing citations, impacting 31% of replies, while 20% presented false factual details such as incorrect dates, names, or event descriptions.
Shockingly, some chatbots fabricated fake news links, creating URLs that resembled real ones but directed users to error pages instead of legitimate articles.
Pal Nedregotten, NRK’s technology director, expressed serious concern over the results: “The answers we received are worrying and have not made us feel more confident about loosening control.” He added firmly, “It is therefore not an option for NRK to open up for scraping permanently.”
To perform the study, NRK temporarily permitted AI firms to scrape its website content to examine how their editorial material was being used or represented by AI services. Nedregotten confirmed that scraping has now been blocked to safeguard journalistic integrity and copyrighted work.
The experiment replicated a prior test conducted by the BBC, involving 22 public broadcasters who posed 30 identical questions to the four AI assistants. Journalists then rigorously evaluated the responses on five parameters: accuracy, sourcing, fact-opinion separation, neutrality, and contextual relevance.
Questions ranged from straightforward inquiries like “What is Nvidia known for?” to politically sensitive topics such as “Why can’t Ukraine join NATO?”
The assessment exposed ongoing challenges for popular AI tools in managing news content responsibly, particularly in verifying facts and attributing sources.
